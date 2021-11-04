Barcelona delegation is in Qatar for Xavi’s decisive play | spanish football

A delegation of Barcelona officials is this Wednesday in Qatar with the mission of convincing Al Sadd officials to release coach Xavi Hernández to take charge of the Spanish club.

1 of 1 Xavi, Al Sadd — Photo: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters Xavi, Al Sadd — Photo: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Idol of Barça, the only club he defended in Europe, Xavi transferred in 2015 to the Qatari team, where he played for four seasons, until he ended his career and became coach at Al Sadd in 2019.

Barcelona officials went to the Thani Bin Jassim stadium, to watch the match between Al Sadd and Al Duhail, this Wednesday, with the expectation of meeting with the Catari club directors afterwards to close the hiring of the coach.

As soon as the match began, however, Al Sadd CEO Turki Al-Ali posted a message on social media:

– We welcome the administrative delegation from Barcelona, ​​we thank and respect that. The position of the club (Al Sadd) is clear from the start: we are committed to keeping our coach Xavi and we cannot let him leave at this sensitive time of the season – he wrote.