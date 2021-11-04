Basketball player Artur Bandiera found dead in the US

Basketball player and student Artur Bandiera, 15, was found dead last Tuesday in Cumberland, USA, where he played for the Bishop Walsh School varsity team.

According to local police, the cause of death has yet to be identified. However, there were no signs of crime or drug abuse. Arthur’s body will still go through the autopsy process.

The Brazilian was an exchange student at the college and lived at LaSalle House, a privately owned dormitory that houses Bishop Walsh students, according to the Cumberland Times-News newspaper.

“It’s important for us as a community to pray for him and his family as they go through this great loss,” said high school principal Jennifer Flinn.

In a statement, the CBB (Brazilian Basketball Confederation) lamented the death of Artur.

“The CBB deeply regrets the death of young Artur Bandiera, 15 years old, a base athlete at Regatas Campineiro-SP, in the US. Artur is the son of the club’s base coach, Marcelo Bandiera, who is passionate about basketball like the whole family. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers!”, wrote the entity.