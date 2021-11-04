Battlefield 2042 Demo for EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to start next week

The Battlefield 2042 demo is coming!

On its official website, EA has confirmed the date of the Battlefield 2042 demo for EA Play subscribers, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and pre-order subscribers. The new beta will start on the day November 12th, a Friday of the next week.

In the Battlefield 2042 demo for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, EA Play and pre-order subscribers, users will be able to play for around 10 hours, as if it is already EA’s custom. Unfortunately, the publisher did not reveal which maps and game modes will be available during the demo, but we hope it’s all.

“EA Play members (including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers) will have early access to the Battlefield 2042 open demo starting November 12th, and users will also be able to play the demo for up to 10 hours.” said the EA.

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. In addition Ultimate subscribers have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.