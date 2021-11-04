BC confirms new Selic increase at the next Copom meeting

posted on 11/03/2021 1:40 PM / updated on 11/03/2021 1:40 PM

The Central Bank released this Wednesday (3/11) the minutes of the 242nd meeting of the collegiate, on the current situation, which took place last week, when the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) corresponded to market projections and opted to go up the Selic rate (basic interest rate) by 1.5%, rising to 7.75%. The minutes show that the Copom considered adding more than 1.5 percentage points and confirm that the same dose will be maintained at the meeting scheduled for December, the last of this year, closing the Brazilian economy’s basic interest rate at 9.25%.

In the basic scenario, Copom’s inflation projections stand at around 4.1% for 2022 and 3.1% for 2023. According to the minutes, this scenario assumes an interest rate trajectory that rises to 8.75% per year. this year, and to 9.75% pa during 2022, ending the year at 9.50% pa, and reducing to 7.00% pa in 2023.

According to the Copom, this 1.5% pace of adjustment is the most adequate to ensure the convergence of inflation to the targets in the relevant horizon. According to João Beck, an economist and a partner at BRA, the last Copom meeting was one of those with the greatest dispersion of market opinions in recent years. “In any case, the board’s own decision was unanimous, which showed technical commitment and the independence that the Central Bank will follow the booklet and not let itself be influenced by the government,” he says.

The economist says the statement released last week was slightly more objective than previous ones. “In the balance of risks, the Central Bank precisely points out the loss of the fiscal anchor as a reason not only for an increase of 150 points above the previous trajectory of 100 points, but also signals another increase of the same magnitude. Overall, it was a statement. firm, objective and that sent the message that fiscal irresponsibility will be remedied with more interest rates. It also showed an independent Central Bank that pursues the inflation target,” he believes.

Income Tax Factor

With the rise in the Selic rate, Jansen Costa, a founding partner of Fatorial Investimentos, believes that investors should be on the lookout for good returns. “With the increase in interest, many customers can focus on short-term fixed-rate investments. I draw attention to the Income Tax factor. If the fixed-income customer can avoid investing in products that have tax, he will benefit from this scenario of increased interest. In a practical way, it is worth investing in LCI, LCA, CRI, CRA and debentures, which are products exempt from income tax,” he explains.

According to Costa, there are many opportunities in fixed income today to be taken advantage of, which in January would not have been possible. Today the investor has a range of options to choose from.