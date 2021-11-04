BC signals interest above 10%; Copom minutes reinforce the worsening in the fiscal scenario

posted on 11/4/2021 06:00



For André Perfeito, Selic should reach 11.5% at the end of the cycle – (credit: CB MKT)

The minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), released yesterday by the Central Bank, showed the BC’s risky strategy, in the opinion of analysts. Last week, the Copom raised the basic rate of the economy (Selic) from 6.25% to 7.75% per year due to the increase in inflation projections for this year and the next two years and doubts regarding the future of fiscal adjustment measures. Thus, according to the statement from the monetary authority, the Selic will continue to rise in 2022. It will remain in double digits, mainly in the second half of next year, amidst presidential elections.

According to financial market analysts, the “fiscal populism” of the Jair Bolsonaro government (without a party) has helped to worsen the prospects for 2022, a year in which a fierce dispute between the candidates and tensions between the economic team and the political wing for rampant increase in expenses and serious consequences for the return of activity and economic growth.

Economist César Bergo, a partner-consultant at OpenInvest, assessed that the assertion of the monetary authority showed a strong correlation with what is observed, in practice, with the pillars of the economy: lack of inflationary control; lack of exchange control; and fiscal imbalance. In this way, according to him, in order to contain the constant instabilities, the Copom chose the sharp rise in the Selic rate as an antidote to the issues of lack of monetary control. “Too risky strategy,” he considered. “High interest rates can cause enormous limitations to the country’s growth, as it makes financing and loans more expensive and causes the debts of companies and families to run out of control,” he added.

Bergo recalled that there is also another disastrous effect of the accelerated increase in the Selic rate: the increase in the government’s indebtedness costs, which is forced to pay increasingly higher interest rates. He predicts that the Selic will end December at 9.5% per year, rising to 7.5% at the end of 2022, due to the “inflation cooling that should reach 6% at the end of 2022”.

Deterioration

Alex Agostini, chief economist at Austin Rating, recalled that what is observed each week is a deterioration in expectations for economic growth in 2022. “In terms of inflation, expectations have also deteriorated a little, however , for the time being, are within the maximum limit for next year, although with the risk of exceeding the ceiling. Therefore, the BC has increased the rate of interest rate hikes.” And this pace should continue until February 2022, for a Selic rate of 10.25% per year, according to him.

Agostini highlighted that the great concern of economic agents, consumers, investors and the business sector is the drastic fall in purchasing power. “On the other hand, there is the government flirting with fiscal populism, with this story of wanting to double the value of Auxílio Brasil (to R$400 monthly), without the counterpart of resources. So, this tends to mess up the entire macroeconomic expectation. The elections, in this scenario, are nothing more than a calendar, because the economic effect is happening now”, he reinforced.

André Perfeito, chief economist at Necton Investimentos, pointed out that the Copom minutes did not bring much news in relation to last week’s statement. He highlighted that the Committee evaluated scenarios with adjustment rates greater than 1.50 percentage points. “However, the view prevailed that monetary policy tightening trajectories with steps of 1.50 percentage points, considering different terminal rates, are consistent, at this time, with the convergence of inflation to the target in 2022, even considering the current asymmetry in the balance of risks”. For him, “the issue on the table is not the speed of adjustment, but the total magnitude”. “We maintain our Selic forecast at 11.5% at the end of the cycle,” he stated.