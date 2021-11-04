Beef prices rise in the country, despite Chinese embargo | Agribusiness

THE suspension of sales to the Chinese market brought down Brazilian exports from beef in October. Preliminary data from the Department of Foreign Trade ( secex ) show that the country shipped 82.2 thousand tons of fresh, chilled or frozen beef last month, a volume 49.5% lower than in October 2020. According to AgResource Brazil, this is the lowest volume of exports since June 2018. Revenue from shipments decreased 38.5%, to US$ 424.62 million.

Today, the Chinese embargo completes two months. Exports have been paralyzed since September 4, when Brazil confirmed two atypical cases of the “Crazy Cow”, in Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais. But, even with the suspension, the protein is now more expensive in Brazil than before the start of the embargo, both in wholesale and in retail.

Survey of Scot Consulting shows that, on average that includes front and rear cuts, wholesale prices rose 5.3% in São Paulo, at R$33.05 per kilo. In São Paulo retail, the increase was 2.7%, to R$ 44.04 per kilo.

According to the October inflation preview (IPCA-15), released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), beef was retreating 0.31% in the month, which would have been the first fall since May 2020. However, with the arrival of the salary payment period, prices rise again, reacting to the increase in demand, says analyst Jessica Olivier, from Scot. IBGE will release the consolidated inflation data for October on the 10th.