Benzema celebrates Real Madrid’s 1000th goal in Champions League: “Best club in the world” | Champions League

Forward Karim Benzema scored both Real Madrid goals on Wednesday’s victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, for the Champions League. Thereby, he was the author of the Spanish giant’s 1000th goal in Europe’s premier club tournament — only team to achieve this feat. The total takes into account the current Champions League model and previous ones.
— A pride always. It’s the biggest goal of this club, which for me is the best club in the world. So I’ll always be here, very happy and very happy – declared Benzema, on Real’s official channel.
Real Madrid is the biggest winner of the Champions League, with 13 titles.
The French striker has been the main name for Real Madrid this season. With the two goals this Wednesday, he reached 13 in 14 games. Benzema has also established itself as the fourth best scorer in the history of the Spanish club, with 292 goals.
After the match, Benzema received a commemorative shirt for the achievement of the 1000th goal, presented by the club president, Florentino Pérez.
By beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1, Real Madrid reached nine points and took the lead in Group D of the Champions League. Inter Milan comes in second with seven, the Sheriff has six, and the Ukrainian team just one.
— They are good feelings because in the end we won three points. But if we look at the game, we don’t play well. The best thing is that we knew how to suffer. We have to dedicate ourselves to our game, play more and be patient. We have time, as usual. We are the best and we have to go in to win the match – commented Benzema.