Best Android phones of October, according to AnTuTu

O AnTuTu, a Chinese benchmark platform, published the list of the best Android phones for the month of October in China. Unlike other months, the arrival of the Snapdragon 888+ processor had a strong influence on the ranking.

Launched last month, the smartphone gamer Black Shark 4S Pro is the new leader in the premium category. Powered by Qualcomm’s latest turbo chipset, the Xiaomi subsidiary’s device scored 875,902 points.

Snapdragon 888+ dominates half of the premium device list.Source: AnTuTu/Reproduction

Snapdragon 888+ is also the “engine” of the 2nd and 3rd place in the premium rankings of the AnTuTu. Thus, the Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro and iQOO 8 Pro scored 856,179 and 844,078, respectively.

The list shows that the top six players use Qualcomm’s enhanced version of the chip, including the vivo X70 Pro+ and the Asus ROG Phone 5s. The exception is the former leader Black Shark 4 Pro, in 4th place, equipped with the “standard” Snapdragon 888.

Once again, the American manufacturer shows its dominance among the processors of the main devices in the Chinese market. Something that apparently is not likely to change anytime soon.

The best intermediate cell phones

Qualcomm’s success also extends to mid-range smartphones. Seven of the top 10 devices on the list are powered by a variant of the Snapdragon Series 7 processor.

Qualcomm processors are also featured among the intermediaries.Source: AnTuTu/Reproduction

With the Snapdragon 788G, the iQOO Z5 leads this category with 565,462 points. In 2nd position is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (533,806 points), recently launched in Brazil. The podium also includes the Xiaomi Civi (518,467 points).

It is worth mentioning that the AnTuTu evaluates four points: CPU, GPU, interface and memory. To arrive at the final score, the performance numbers for these areas are added together, and then the average of tests for at least a thousand devices is used to create the monthly ranking.