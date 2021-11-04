Betrayed, José Alfredo beats Zé Pedro and plans his son’s death · TV News

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will beat Zé Pedro (Caio Blat) in the final chapters of Império. The Commander will have a tantrum after discovering from Lorraine (Dani Barros) that his eldest son is Fabrício Melgaço. The protagonist will invade the boy’s room willing to kill him right there.

The confusion will start due to a flawed plan by Silviano (Othon Bastos). Medeiros’ former butler will try to assassinate his rival at Cristina’s (Leandra Leal) wedding, but Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) will stop him.

Later, José Pedro will meet Silviano and reprimand him for his attitude. He will reveal in the conversation that he is Fabrício Melgaço and that he wants to get rid of his father in his own way.

By coincidence, Lorraine will overhear the entire conversation on the doorstep and rush to reveal the preppy’s dirty secret to José Alfredo. The next day, the protagonist will search his son’s room for answers.

saved by the mother

Nervous, the commander will force Amanda (Adriana Birolli) to open the room’s safe. He will find parts of your precious pink diamond. Next, José Pedro will appear and question his father’s fury.

“I came to take back what is mine, José Pedro… Or would it be better to call you Fabrício Melgaço?”, the protagonist will finish, in tears. The character played by Caio Blat will stop pretending and will assume everything:

You, in your holy ignorance, have never heard the word regicide, of course… But I’ll tell you what it means: that’s what they called cursed people who, in the times of monarchies and empires, had the courage to kill a king and so they ended his tyranny.

“If anyone here is going to die, it’s you,” the “man in black” will retort as he goes off to fight with his son. The veteran just won’t kill the asphyxiated boy because Maria Marta will throw a vase at his head. “Run away, Zé Pedro… Get out of here!”, the woman will ask, desperate.

Recovered, the character played by Alexandre Nero will not give up on the killing and will order Joshua (Roberto Birindelli) to look for a weapon.

