Beyoncé starts following someone on Instagram; know who and see other celebrities who don’t follow anyone | TV & Famous

When I grow up I want to be like this: mysterious! After years without following anyone on Instagram, the Queen Beyonce passed to follow a single person on the social network and we bet that, deep down, you know who was the human being honored by the follow gives Queen B. Yes, yourself, your husband, Jay-Z!
Beyoncé follows Jay-Z on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
And even the follow is reciprocated in one of the most famous relationships in the world. The rapper also only follows his beloved wife on Instagram. Where is an @ to do this to me? 🥺 If not, I don’t even want to! 😅
Jay-Z only follows Beyoncé on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Celebrities who follow anyone – or almost – on Instagram
And are you thinking that only Jay-Z and Beyoncé are mysterious and follow very few people on social media? You are so wrong! Other celebrities are also not very interested in other people’s lives and do not follow ANYONE at all! Some even follow one or another person. Goal, right? Come check the list. ⬇
Celebrities who don’t follow anyone (or almost) on social media
