Biden Government Requires Big Businesses to Guarantee Covid Vaccination for Employees | World

Amid the refusal of part of the American population to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the White House announced this Thursday (4) that it will require companies with more than 100 employees to guarantee the immunization of their employees in the United States .

Employees who are not immunized will have to be tested at least once a week and also wear a mask in the workplace, under the government of President Joe Biden.

The measure will reach 84 million workers, according to the White House (equivalent to 25% of the American population), and was announced on the day the country surpassed 750,000 victims of the virus.

The Biden administration will also move to require that 17 million health workers who participate in federal Medicare and Medicaid programs also be immunized against the new coronavirus.

The White House claims that more than 70% of the country’s adults are already immunized, but vaccination needs to be expanded “to save lives, protect the economy and accelerate the path out of the pandemic”.

You USA are the country with the most deaths and cases of Covid-19 in the world (750,000 and 46.2 million, respectively), in front of Brazil (608 thousand and 21.8 million) and India (459 thousand and 34.3 million).

‘Unvaccinated Pandemic’

Although the US led the world in vaccination against Covid-19 earlier this year, the Biden government has struggled in recent months to convince part of the population to get immunized.

This caused the vaccination campaign to stagnate and the number of cases and deaths to soar again in the country, especially in states with lower vaccination coverage and among unimmunized Americans — what came to be called “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.

Currently, just over 66% of the American population has had at least one dose of the available Covid-19 vaccines and less than 57% is fully immunized.

The percentage is lower than countries like Argentina (75% of the population with one dose and more than 57% with full immunization), Cuba, El Salvador and even Mongolia, according to data from “Our World in Data”.

Vaccination requirement

Faced with the difficulty of expanding vaccine coverage, the Biden government has required since July that public employees be vaccinated or undergo weekly tests — a measure similar to that announced today.

In addition, some of the largest companies in the country already require their employees to be vaccinated, such as Walmart, Disney, Netflix, Google and Facebook.

In mid-October, the US government said these requirements had caused vaccination rates to rise and Covid cases and deaths to fall.