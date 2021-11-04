Biggest earthquake in La Palma since the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano – Observer

You have free access to all Observer articles by being our subscriber.



La Palma registered in the early hours of this Wednesday a magnitude 5 earthquake on the Richter scale, the biggest to affect the island since the beginning of the eruption of the volcano of Cumbre Vieja.

According to El Mundo, the epicenter of the earthquake occurred 36 kilometers deep, in the town of Villa de Mazo, in the southern part of the island. It was one of 41 seismic movements that were felt during the night.

Seismic activity is one of the effects of the eruption that is still felt on the island and is far from the only one. This Wednesday, local authorities banned people who were removed from their homes from returning to collect goods, according to El País. At issue is the poor air quality, which poses a health hazard. THE ash emission remains high for the fourth consecutive day, with the regional government’s General Directorate of Security and Emergencies classifying the air quality in three of the island’s municipalities as “extremely unfavorable”.

EruptionLaPalma

La Directorate General de Seguridad y Emergencias, en application del PEVOLCA, issues the following recommendations by:

Calidad del Aire: Extremely Unfavorable (particles in suspension PM10)

El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane and Tazacorte

— 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) November 2, 2021

Ash emission also continues to disrupt air traffic. Vueling and Iberia did not carry out the scheduled flightss for Tuesday to and from Tenerife North airport. The Binter company also announced the cancellation of its flights to that airport.

In all, the lava expelled by Compre Vieja it has already destroyed almost a thousand hectares in La Palma and more than 2,500 homes. The Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan announced this Wednesday that the volcano has already expelled 94 million cubic meters of lava — a figure that, according to El País, could fill 28,000 Olympic swimming pools.