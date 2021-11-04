Binance will give $30 million in Polkadot at Parachais auctions and 130 million Shiba Inu and Dogecoin tokens

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has announced two promotions that will give away free altcoins to its users. In one of them, more than US$30 million will be made available to participants.

The first one involves the auction of Polkadot Parachais (DOT), one of the most anticipated events since the launch of the cryptoactive and which has been closely monitored throughout the cryptocurrency community for being a new solution that can solve many scalability issues on blockchain-based platforms.

Binance’s promotion involving Polkadot starts on November 4th and runs through November 11th. Users who participate in the 1-week Warm-Up promotion will receive a share of $30 million in rewards.

According to Binance, this is an opportunity for exchange users to get acquainted with Polkadot’s Parachains system and how they work, as well as voting and choosing your favorite project.

When entering the promotion page, the user must follow the steps described in section 1 “Warm-up Period” and, every hour, they must give a “Clain” and receive their warm-up bonus for the reading. Also according to Binance, the US$30 million in prizes will be 100% distributed during the Warm-up period.

“It’s important to note that all DOT wagered during the warm-up period is non-redeemable and will be locked for the auction period directly. If the selected project is successful, your DOT will be locked for 96 weeks. of staking of your chosen project. If the selected project fails to place a bid on the slot, your DOT wagered will be returned to your special wallet in 2021-12-18 (UTC),” says Binance.

Auction results will be announced after the end of each auction round. The results of the last auction round (round 5) will be announced at approximately 12:59 pm, 2021-12-59 (UTC). To check the complete regulation, access the link.

During the period, for users who participate in the process, Binance will provide a liquidity solution by issuing BDOT. Users will be able to convert their DOT wagered to BDOT at a ratio of 1:1. When the parachain slot rental period ends, users can redeem their wagered DOT with BDOT in a 1:1 ratio.

Shiba Inu for free

The company’s second promotion will give away free Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) memecoin to users in a campaign aimed at traders and seeking to hitch a ride in the SHIB X DOGE battle.

In this promotion there are three ways to win. In the first one, all new traders with a total trading volume (including both buy and sell) of at least 500 USDT on the SHIB and DOGE pairs will equally split a pool of 20,000,000 SHIB tokens.

In the second way Binance customers need to choose the alloy of their favorite memecoins: Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. If choosing SHIB league user must trade at least 2,500 USDT between eligible SHIB trading pairs. If you choose the DOGE league, you must trade a minimum of 1,000 USDT between eligible DOGE trading pairs

In the case of the SHIB league all qualifying users will share a 100 million SHIB prize. In the DOGE league, 100 thousand will be split in Dogecoin. To check the distribution and rules of each league, see the details listed on the SHIB and DOGE website.

The third way to earn cryptocurrencies for free highlights that all users who join any league or both leagues above with a total trading volume (including purchases and sales) of at least 1,000 USDT on eligible SHIB and DOGE trading pairs will be qualified to enter a quest.

In this mission, the 80 winners will be selected based on the prize selection rules, each winning 1,000,000 SHIB token vouchers. To check the complete regulation, access the link.

READ MORE