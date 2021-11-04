Bitcoin returns to US$ 60 thousand, Shiba Inu crashes 30% and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) opens this Thursday (4) at a drop of 2.1% when bumping into resistance at the level of US$ 63,000 yesterday. At dawn, digital currency quickly plunged to $60,000 at some brokerages, but then rebounded and is quoted at $61,811 at 7:05 am.

Despite the volatility, several metrics continue to show investors’ optimism for the long term. One of them points to the drop in the balance of Bitcoin in brokers, which indicates less interest in selling the asset.

According to the analysis house Glassnode, which specializes in cryptocurrencies, the current levels of profit taking are moderate considering that the historic record was broken a few days ago, and “similar to the activity of the beginning of a bull market”.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

The Ethereum (ETH), which comes from a historical high above US$ 4,600, also retreats slightly and goes to US$ 4,528. Solana (SOL) accumulated a daily increase of 2.6% after briefly occupying the fourth position in the ranking of cryptocurrencies by market value, surpassing stablecoin Tether (USDT).

Another that is doing well is Axie Infinity (AXS), which advances 12.1% after developers officially launch Katana, a decentralized exchange (DEX) that promises to reduce trading costs for game assets, such as buying and selling AXS itself. .

The one that goes up the most today, however, is IoTeX (IOTX), a project aimed at the Internet of Things (IoT) that prints gains of more than 100% through a partnership signed with the tourism platform Travala for payment of flights and hotel reservations with the IOTX token.

On the losing end, the highlight goes to the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency meme (SHIB), which came from an expressive high of more than 400% in October, and today drops 13.9%, surpassing 30% of weekly losses after fears that the higher asset holder pour trillions of tokens into the market.

The wallet in question became active for the first time since receiving $8,000 in SHIB tokens 14 months ago. When the currency reached its all-time high last month, the amount was worth US$ 5.7 billion, in what became known as the “largest trade in history”.

So far, the new billionaire is estimated to have sold $700 million on Shiba Inu, but fears still linger that the sale of a larger share of those tokens on the market will cause crypto to sink even further.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:05 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $61,811 -2.1% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,528.56 -1.5% Binance Coin (BNB) $556.05 +0.4% Solana (SOL) $239.10 +2.8% Cardano (ADA) $2.03 -3.5%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours IoTeX (IOTX) US$ 0.162187 +108.5% Telcoin (TEL) US$ 0.02516263 +18.8% Holo (HOT) $0.01614177 +18.1% Amp (AMP) US$ 0.062972 +12.9% Axie Infinity (AXS) US$155.12 +12.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Shiba Inu (SHIB) US$ 0.00005638 -13.9% Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.03098536 -9.6% Loopring (LRC) $1.31 -8.8% THORChain (RUNE) $14.89 -9.8% Nexus (NEXUS) $3 -7.2%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 65.5 +2.8% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 84.63 +1.59% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 79.78 +5.94% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 22.55 +2.78% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 19.04 +4.96%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (4):

Millions of Americans would have left jobs after profiting from crypto

A survey released this week by market intelligence firm Civic Science, conducted with 6,741 people in the US, shows that 4% resigned at some point in the past year after gaining financial freedom by investing in cryptocurrencies

When extrapolating to the entire population of the country, the number of workers in this situation would reach about 13 million. In addition, 7% said they knew someone who would have quit their job after earning a lot of money from digital coins.

Among successful crypto investors who left formal employment, 27% received salaries of less than $25,000 a year, and 37% left jobs that paid $50,000 a year.

The survey, it is worth remembering, considered a period in which Bitcoin reached just over US$ 20,000, about a third of the current price.

Binance investigates case of cryptocurrency inspired by “Round 6”

Binance, the world’s largest brokerage by volume transacted, opened an investigation to investigate a case of a possible scam carried out by the creators of the cryptocurrency Squid Game (SQUID), inspired by the series “Round 6”, from Netflix.

The exchange has blocked wallet addresses associated with developers and must now help collect evidence to contribute to law enforcement investigations.

The case has drawn attention in recent years after crypto skyrocketed by as much as 75,000% in the wake of the series’ success and under the promise of fueling a play-to-earn game along the lines of Axie Infinity. The asset, however, collapsed within seconds a few days after launch and left an estimated loss of $3.3 million.

The curious thing is that, even with a series of warnings that the project may have applied a coup, the asset’s price rose again by 600% between yesterday and today.

Value invested in decentralized finance exceeds US$ 100 billion

The amount deposited in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, which use smart contracts and cryptocurrencies to eliminate intermediaries from financial operations, such as loans and income products, already exceeds US$ 100 billion.

The segment is currently dominated by the Convex Finance, Yearn.Finance and Rari Capital projects, which accumulate US$9.6 billion, US$4.7 billion and US$1.3 billion in accumulated values ​​by investors in smart contracts.

Although it has the smallest invested capital, the Rari Capital platform comes from a 100% increase in the value deposited in its contracts after starting to offer yields in the thousands of percentages on some tokens.

The three protocols run on the Ethereum network, which helps drive the price of the second highest market value cryptoactive, second only to Bitcoin. To move values ​​in these DeFi projects, it is worth remembering, you must pay fees in ETH.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related