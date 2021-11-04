Body of an elderly victim of Covid-19 was necropsied in an event with a ticket for US$ 500, in the USA

RIO — The body of an elderly man who died of Covid-19 at age 98 was necropsied and dissected in front of an audience in a hotel convention room in Portland, Oregon, at a “curiosities” event that sold tickets of up to US$500 (R$2.8 thousand).

According to the “KING 5” channel, the man was identified as David Saunders, and his family claimed, after the release of the “presentation”, that there was no authorization for that. What the relatives had consented to was the use of the cadaver for medical studies. The story came to light after a journalist from the network witnessed the event, which would mark the first “show” of a tour.

The episode took place on the 17th and, given the publicity in the media, had repercussions, generating criticism of the autopsy done for entertainment. Thus, the event that would mark the second “presentation” of the tour and was scheduled for Halloween at a hotel in Seattle, was cancelled.

“We think this was not respectful and it’s certainly not ethical,” said Kimberly DiLeo, chief investigator at the Medical Forensic Institute of Multnomah County, Oregon.

According to “KING 5”, the professional who acted in this case was the physician Colin Henderson, a retired professor at the University of Montana.

The elderly person’s body was placed on a table placed in the center of the hotel’s convention room, where the VIP customers, who paid the maximum admission fee, occupied the closest seats, in the front row. The doctor cut the corpse’s chest cavity, head, and limbs, removed organs, including the brain, and explained to the audience that this was the same type of procedure he taught in college.

Saunders’ family had donated his body to the Las Vegas-based company Med Ed Labs, which aims to contribute to “medical and surgical research.” The agreement is that after use for study, the institution returns the cremated remains. According to a Med Ed Labs representative, Ciliberto had informed him that he would use the body for a medicine class. The organizer of the event, in turn, said the donor and his family had given consent to use the body in “medical research”.

Creator of the event, Jeremy Ciliberto planned to do an autopsy tour as part of the Expo Oddities and Curiosities (exhibition of oddities and curiosities) in various locations in the United States. In addition to running what he described as an “educational event,” he has a TikTok account with 1 million followers, produces a podcast and creates artwork using replicas of human bones. He argued, in a statement sent to “KING 5”, that his idea would allow “students to explore the body in a much more intimate way and destigmatize death”.

“This is not a sideshow,” declared Ciliberto. “This is very professional.”

Apparently, according to the network, Covid-19’s cause of death was not taken into account, as his potentially infectious body was dissected in front of several people who were invited to examine and touch him.

“I’m really sad that this gentleman didn’t get the dignity and respect he deserved and what he thought and his family thought was happening to his body,” said Mike Clark, funeral director in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who took care of the donation to the company.