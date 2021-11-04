Boeing ends production of the 747 and enters the race for satellite internet providers, led by Musk

SEATTLE — Boeing will end production of the 747 line, which made air travel popular, in October 2022, with the delivery of the latest aircraft of the model.

The freight company Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, which bought the rights to the last 747-8 in January, plans to receive the last cargo planes between May and October 2022, Atlas CEO John Dietrich said Wednesday.

“These are the last 747 planes that Boeing will produce, and we’re happy to hear that they will now be transferred to Atlas,” Dietrich said.

Sought by Bloomberg, Boeing did not respond until the closing of the report.





conquest of space

Also on Wednesday, Boeing received authorization from regulators in the United States to use a fleet of 147 communication satellites to offer commercial Internet services in low orbits in space, following in the footsteps of billionaire Elon Musk, with SpaceX.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave the green light on Wednesday. Boeing plans to bring fixed Internet and communications services to residential, commercial, institutional, government and professional users around the world, according to the FCC.





In its order, Boeing told the FCC that it could “provide high-speed broadband communications to consumers wherever they are.”

Musk’s SpaceX has emerged as the leader in this space market, launching at least 1,700 broadband satellites of its own production, of the Starlink model, and has plans to launch another 1,000 devices.

Other companies are also in the running, such as Amazon’s Kuiper Systems, which has 3,236 communications satellites, and London-based OneWeb is building a fleet of 648 satellites.