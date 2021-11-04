Bolsonaro beaten in US after absurd confusion in interview

The president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), at the height of his ignorance of the English language, changed everything during an interview and called John Kerry, US envoy for climate talks, from Jim Carrey. The Late Show, by Stephen Colbert, made fun of the scene.

The talk show host made fun of the confusion made by the President of the Republic. “I think he really meant Jim Carrey. After all, many countries have promised to reduce (gas) emissions, but I say: a liar!”, shot.

Soon after, the famous made puns with the film Debi & Loide and said that only someone like one of the protagonists of the humor film to believe the word of the heads of state.

“A world leader who is not at the Climate Conference is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, seen here during a Brazilian-style hair removal”, began Stephen.

“He’s in Italy, where he was asked about Brazil’s climate policy and told reporters about a high-level meeting with an official, quotes: ‘Yes, I talked to Kim Carrey too. Something reserved. Sorry, I can’t talk to you’”, reported.

“Yes, Jim Carrey. A lot of people think he meant the American climate envoy John Kerry, but I think he meant Jim Carrey. After all, many countries have promised to reduce emissions, but I say: The liar!”, provoked citing the feature film starring Carrey.

“To believe him, you have to be Debi & Loide”, he added, who ended with other films: “May the Almighty protect us from the effects of the Everlasting Glow, which could force us to put everyone in Andy’s World, not to mention what’s going to happen to the polar ice caps in Daddy’s Penguins. If we don’t solve this crisis, we’ll regret Batman Forever”.

Check out:

President Jair Bolsonaro was ridiculed on American TV after changing the name of US special envoy on climate issues John Kerry to actor and comedian Jim Carrey. pic.twitter.com/LNfDsy4LWq — Political Game (@jogopolitico) November 3, 2021