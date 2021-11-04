Bolsonaro becomes a joke on American TV after confusing John Kerry with Jim Carrey

In an interview with journalists in Italy, this Monday, the 1st, President Jair Bolsonaro got confused and changed the name of the US special envoy for climate issues, John Kerry, with that of actor and humorist Jim Carrey. The unusual moment became a joke in the North American media.

“Yes, I talked to Jim Carrey too, something private. Sorry, I can’t talk to you,” Bolsonaro said in Anguillara Vêneta, as he commented on meetings with members of the G20 summit. Internet users have not forgiven the faux pas and the subject was among the trending topics on Twitter.

On CBS, US TV, Stephen Colbert, who runs The Late Show, made a series of ironic comments about the Brazilian president after the COP-26 gaffe. “He talked to journalists about the important meeting he had with Jim Carrey. A lot of people think he meant the US special envoy on climate issues John Kerry, but I think he meant Jim Carrey,” he said.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Afterwards, Colbert made a series of puns with the names of the films in which the comedian acted, while taking the opportunity to criticize the commitment to environmental policy of the countries that participated in the event in Glasglow, Scotland.

“Several countries have promised to reduce their carbon emissions, but I say ‘The Liar’, to believe that you have to be ‘Debi and Loide.’ Not even the ‘Almighty’ will help us if we don’t save the Earth from the ‘Eternal Sunshine’, said the presenter.

Check out:

President Jair Bolsonaro was ridiculed on American TV after changing the name of US special envoy on climate issues John Kerry to actor and comedian Jim Carrey. pic.twitter.com/LNfDsy4LWq — Political Game (@jogopolitico) November 3, 2021

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags