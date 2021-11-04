Bolsonaro becomes a joke on American TV for the 2nd time after faux pas

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) was once again the laughingstock of American TV in less than two months. He was quoted last night by presenter Stephen Coulbert during “The Late Show”, which was highly rated in the country.

In an official entourage in Italy, Bolsonaro committed a faux pas in conversation with journalists by confusing the name of John Kerry, US envoy to address climate issues, with that of actor Jim Carrey.

“I think he really meant Jim Carrey. After all, many countries have promised to reduce (gas) emissions, but I say: liar!”, said the presenter recalling the movie “The Liar”, starring Carrey.

President Jair Bolsonaro was ridiculed on American TV after changing the name of US special envoy on climate issues John Kerry to actor and comedian Jim Carrey. pic.twitter.com/LNfDsy4LWq — Political Game (@jogopolitico) November 3, 2021

Stephen Coulbert made other jokes using the films starring Jim Carrey. In one of them, she claims that you have to be “Debi & Loide” to believe in heads of state. He even cited “Almighty”, “Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind” and “Andy’s World”.

Bolsonaro was in the small Italian town, with 4,000 inhabitants, to receive the title of citizen of the municipality, place of origin of a great-grandfather of the president who emigrated to Brazil. The passage of the presidential delegation through the city was marked by demonstrations against and in favor of the Brazilian president.

Second joke in just over a month

The first time that Bolsonaro yielded jokes on American TV happened on September 29 during “The Tonight Show”.

Jimmy Fallon, owner of the talk shows that are among the most watched in the country, mocked the speech of the head of the Executive at the UN (United Nations) in New York.

“The first leader to speak out and address the pandemic was none other than the unvaccinated president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. It’s like attending a weight loss conference and listening: please welcome our first speaker, Colonel Sanders,” he said in quoting the founder of the KFC fast food chain.

Fallon was not the only one to criticize Bolsonaro on Uncle Sam’s land at the time. Two of the main American newspapers criticized the speech of the president of Brazil at the opening of the UN General Assembly.

For the Washington Post, Bolsonaro created “a defiantly embarrassing opening for an event that should focus primarily on the global response to the covid-19 pandemic.” The New York Times highlighted the fact that Bolsonaro had defended ineffective drugs for the treatment of covid-19 and said that the president “had one of the most criticized responses in the world to the pandemic”.