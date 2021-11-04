Bolsonaro becomes a laughing stock on US TV after trouble involving Jim Carrey; watch

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, became a joke abroad after some speeches during his trip to Italy. This Tuesday (2), the American presenter Stephen Colbert made fun of the confusion made by the Brazilian, who claimed to have met with “Jim Carrey” during COP-26.

The story began on Monday (1), when Bolsonaro spoke with journalists in the city of Anguillanera Veneta. Instead of saying that he had a meeting with John Kerry, US special envoy for climate issues, Bolsonaro said he spoke with actor and comedian Jim Carrey, star of films such as “The Liar” and “Débi & Loide”. “Yeah, talked to Jim Carrey too, something private. Sorry, I can’t talk to you”, said the politician. Watch the video below:

Given the repercussion of the video, which went viral on the web, the situation became a topic on “The Late Show”. Colbert started talking about the Climate Change Conference and soon sniped at Bolsonaro’s participation. “A world leader who is not at the Climate Conference is President Jair Bolsonaro, seen here during a [depilação à brasileira]”, started the communicator, making faces to imitate the president.

Afterwards, the presenter made fun of the statement that became a mockery on social networks. “He’s in Italy, where he was asked about Brazil’s climate policy and told reporters about a high-level meeting with an official, quotes: ‘Yes, I talked to Jim Carrey too. A private thing. Sorry, I can’t talk to you.’ Yes, Jim Carrey. A lot of people think he meant the American climate envoy John Kerry, but I think he meant Jim Carrey.”Stephen continued, causing the audience to laugh.

Then, the presenter criticized the posture of the governments participating in the Conference, using a series of puns with Carrey’s films. “Several countries have promised to reduce their carbon emissions, but I say ‘The Liar.’ To believe this, you have to be ‘Debi and Loide’. I mean, may the ‘Almighty’ help us if we don’t save the Earth from the ‘Eternal Shine’ which can force us to put every ‘Man on the Moon’ [tradução literal do filme ‘O Mundo de Andy’]. Not to mention what will happen with the polar ice caps in ‘Daddy’s Penguins’. If we don’t resolve this crisis, we will regret it. ‘Batman Forever’”, concluded. Watch:

web reactions

The video made people talk on social media and there were several manifestations of Brazilians surprised – and annoyed – by the repercussions of Bolsonaro’s speeches abroad. Check out some reactions below:

