Bolsonaro becomes a laughing stock on US TV after trouble involving Jim Carrey; watch

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, became a joke abroad after some speeches during his trip to Italy. This Tuesday (2), the American presenter Stephen Colbert made fun of the confusion made by the Brazilian, who claimed to have met with “Jim Carrey” during COP-26.

The story began on Monday (1), when Bolsonaro spoke with journalists in the city of Anguillanera Veneta. Instead of saying that he had a meeting with John Kerry, US special envoy for climate issues, Bolsonaro said he spoke with actor and comedian Jim Carrey, star of films such as “The Liar” and “Débi & Loide”. “Yeah, talked to Jim Carrey too, something private. Sorry, I can’t talk to you”, said the politician. Watch the video below:

Given the repercussion of the video, which went viral on the web, the situation became a topic on “The Late Show”. Colbert started talking about the Climate Change Conference and soon sniped at Bolsonaro’s participation. “A world leader who is not at the Climate Conference is President Jair Bolsonaro, seen here during a [depilação à brasileira]”, started the communicator, making faces to imitate the president.

Continues after Advertising

Afterwards, the presenter made fun of the statement that became a mockery on social networks. “He’s in Italy, where he was asked about Brazil’s climate policy and told reporters about a high-level meeting with an official, quotes: ‘Yes, I talked to Jim Carrey too. A private thing. Sorry, I can’t talk to you.’ Yes, Jim Carrey. A lot of people think he meant the American climate envoy John Kerry, but I think he meant Jim Carrey.”Stephen continued, causing the audience to laugh.

Then, the presenter criticized the posture of the governments participating in the Conference, using a series of puns with Carrey’s films. “Several countries have promised to reduce their carbon emissions, but I say ‘The Liar.’ To believe this, you have to be ‘Debi and Loide’. I mean, may the ‘Almighty’ help us if we don’t save the Earth from the ‘Eternal Shine’ which can force us to put every ‘Man on the Moon’ [tradução literal do filme ‘O Mundo de Andy’]. Not to mention what will happen with the polar ice caps in ‘Daddy’s Penguins’. If we don’t resolve this crisis, we will regret it. ‘Batman Forever’”, concluded. Watch:

Bolsonaro appears on the top-rated Talk Show in the United States, that of the wonderful Stephen Colbert. Our President’s Pride! 🇧🇷🇧🇷👏👏 pic.twitter.com/dbSinZHQAj — CPI DOS MEMES (@cpidosmemes) November 3, 2021

web reactions

The video made people talk on social media and there were several manifestations of Brazilians surprised – and annoyed – by the repercussions of Bolsonaro’s speeches abroad. Check out some reactions below:

Bolsonaro says he met with Jim Carrey (actor in The Mask) instead of John Kerry (former US secretary and US envoy for climate issues) and became a joke on American TV on The Late Show. It’s faux pas after faux pas. pic.twitter.com/YupUsVlY8c — Animal Office ​​🌳​​ (@GabineteBichos) November 3, 2021

WORST IS THAT IT IS NOT A JOKE.

Once again, Bolsonaro became an international joke. This time, the mockery came after he claimed he had a “meeting with Jim Carrey.” It would be John Kerry, the US climate envoy, not the pic.twitter.com/vXjrpPd4kC — Free Journalists (@J_LIVRES) November 3, 2021

Another day of Bolsonaro turning us into a joke for the world. pic.twitter.com/mDV8Fy6T7x — Kim Kataguiri 🇧🇷 ☘️ (@KimKataguiri) November 3, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Bolsonaro is an international joke.

After saying that he met with Jim Carrey, the genocide is called a liar in an American program.

How far does Bolsonaro’s imbecility go? pic.twitter.com/r3cwOOYwyU — Fernanda Melchionna (@fernandapsol) November 3, 2021