Bolsonaro confirms exchange request at PF and says Moro wanted STF – Notícias

President Jair Bolsonaro testified at the Federal Police, in Brasília, on Wednesday night (3). The head of the Executive was heard by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), in the scope of the inquiry that investigates whether he interfered in the corporation.

O R7 had access to the full testimony. The president answered all the questions asked by the PF. He said that he personally indicated to former Justice Minister Sergio Moro the name of Alexandre Ramagem as the corporation’s general director. According to Bolsonaro, he recommended the change in command of the PF because he suspects leaks to the press of confidential information from ongoing investigations.

Bolsonaro said that Moro agreed to the exchange, but imposed a condition. The former minister would have accepted Ramagem’s promotion to the top job in the corporation as long as he was nominated for a vacancy in the STF.

Asked about statements regarding possible interference in the Federal Police of Rio de Janeiro, Bolsonaro said he had concerns about the integrity of his family, especially with his son Carlos Bolsonaro, who is a councilor in the city of Rio.

The Chief Executive also stated that he suggested to Moro the change of superintendent in Rio because he considered that “perhaps” delegate Ricardo Saad did not have sufficient autonomy to make the necessary decisions. Bolsonaro said he considers Rio a complicated state that needed more attention.

Ex-minister’s accusations

The inquiry was opened after statements by former minister Sergio Moro, who alleged that Bolsonaro had tried to interfere in the work of the Federal Police.

Moro cited a meeting at the Planalto Palace on April 22 last year. At the time, what would have caught Moro’s attention would have been the phrase “I’m going to interfere,” said by the president. In his testimony, Bolsonaro claimed that he never mentioned interference in the investigation work.

About the phrase, the head of the Executive said that he was dealing with his personal safety and that of his family. The content of the hearing is with Minister Alexandre de Moraes. From now on, Moraes can make the final decisions on the case. The president’s testimony was the last planned step.

In a statement, Moro’s defense said that he “was surprised” by the president’s testimony, “without the former minister’s defense being summoned and officially communicated in advance, preventing his appearance in order to formulate relevant questions, in the molds of what happened at the time of the testimony given by the former minister in May of last year”.