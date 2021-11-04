Bolsonaro Gets Joke in US TV Show for Second Time in Less Than Two Months | Brazil



President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) – AFP

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) was the laughingstock of “The Late Show”, hosted by Stephen Colbert, which has a large audience in the United States, on Wednesday 3. The subject was the faux pas Bolsonaro committed during a official conversation in Italy, when confusing the name of John Kerry, who was the country’s representative on climate issues, with that of comedy actor Jim Carrey.

“I think he really meant Jim Carrey. After all, many countries have promised to reduce (gas) emissions, but I say: liar!” Colbert said, referring to the movie “The Liar” starring the actor. He even cited other Jim Carrey films as “All Powerful” and “Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind”, as well as citing that you had to be “Debi & Loide” to believe in heads of state.

The president was in Anguillara Veneta, a commune in the province of Padua, in the interior of Italy, where his ancestors were born and lived. There he received the title of honorary citizen. The visit, however, was marked by protests, where protesters wore banners “Out, Bolsonaro”, posters and T-shirts with messages against the Brazilian politician and the granting of the honorary title.

This is not the first time that Bolsonaro has been the target of a joke on American TV. A little over a month ago, on September 29, one of the most watched presenters in the USA, Jimmy Fallon, who runs “The Tonight Show”, mocked the president’s speech at the UN General Assembly.

“The first leader to speak out and address the pandemic was none other than the unvaccinated president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. It’s like attending a weight loss conference and listening: please welcome our first speaker, Colonel Sanders,” commented Fallon, citing the founder of one of the most famous fast-food chains in the world.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro’s speech, who defended “early treatment” against covid-19 and against the health passport, was also commented on by the press. The Washington Post said the chief executive made “a defiantly embarrassing opening to an event that should focus primarily on the global response to the covid-19 pandemic,” while The New York Times underscored the president’s stance in advocating proven ineffective treatments against the disease: “had one of the most criticized responses in the world to the pandemic”.