Bolsonaro Lawyer Says TRF-1 Will Reopen Stab Case – News

The TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region) decided to authorize the reopening of the case of the stab wound in Bolsonaro in order to analyze new clues of the participation of third parties in the crime. The information is from the attorney of the President of the Republic, Frederick Wassef. The investigation of the crime, committed by Adélio Bispo in 2018, had been filed by the Federal Court of Minas Gerais in June.

In the trial session, the judges of the TRF-1 overturned an injunction that prohibited, among other points, the breach of bank secrecy of attorney Zanone Manuel de Oliveira Júnior, who first presented himself as attorney Adélio Bispo, author of the stab wound against the then presidential candidate.

“Now, the investigations into the stab at the President of the Republic will be able to continue, the data of all those lawyers will be analyzed and we will know who paid the lawyers”, said Wassef.

With the decision, images from security cameras at a hotel frequented by Oliveira Júnior and documents that could bring new evidence of the case may also be analyzed.

Although the Federal Police concluded that there were no masterminds in the attack and that Adélio acted alone, Bolsonaro claims that the payment of fees to the perpetrator’s lawyers should be determined, since he would not have the money to hire defenders.

In June, despite the filing, judge Bruno Savino, of the 3rd Federal Court in Juiz de Fora, ruled that investigations could be reopened if new evidence emerged or pending steps were authorized, such as the breach of confidentiality of the lawyer who came to do it. Adelio’s defense after the attack.

Federal Public Ministry

At the time, the decision to file was filed at the request of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry). The agency’s investigations concluded that Adélio conceived, planned and carried out the attack alone.

For the MPF, there was no evidence that he had met an accomplice or received money for the stabbing. Investigators pointed out that he did not maintain personal relationships in Juiz de Fora, nor did he establish contacts that might have influenced the attack. Furthermore, according to the investigation, Adélio did not make or receive phone calls or exchange messages with anyone interested in the crime.

The Public Ministry also claims that, in the bank accounts of Adélio and his investigated family members, there were no financial transactions incompatible with his work activities or standards of living. In addition, no outliers or unknown origins were received, which led the prosecutors to rule out the hypothesis that the attack could have been ordered.

Absolution

In June of last year, the court acquitted Adélio Bispo by stabbing him. The decision was handed down after the criminal case that considered him unimputable for mental disorder.

The decision, also by Judge Bruno Savino, established that he should be hospitalized in a judicial asylum for an indefinite period. However, Adélio remained in the Campo Grande federal prison, where he has been held since the attack.

Adélio’s defense stated that he acted alone and that the attack was just ‘the fruit of a tormented and possibly unbalanced mind’ due to a mental problem.