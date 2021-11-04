Bolsonaro says he is “playing hard” against rising fuel prices

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said again this Wednesday (3/11) that he cannot interfere in Petrobras’ pricing policy, but he said that the government is “playing hard” with regard to the increase of fuels.

During a conversation with supporters, at Palácio do Alvorada, the head of the federal Executive also repeated that the blame for the price of fuel lies with the governors, due to the levy of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on these inputs in the states.

“Some say I can interfere [na Petrobras]. I always respond civilly and criminally. So, we are playing hardball”, he said.

“Now, the biggest villain is actually ICMS. You have to see what is weighing the most on the price of fuel. The tax is levied on something. Not fuel. The governors decided to focus on the final price of the bomb. So the higher the better. And the average is 30%”, added the agent.

According to data from the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), released by the IBGE, the cost of gasoline rose 39.6% in the country, in the last 12 months, until September this year.

Bolsonaro has already talked about “privatizing” the state

Last month, the president said he had “the will to privatize Petrobras”. He, however, did not give further details on how the oil company’s sale process would be, just stressed that he would discuss the matter with the economic team.

The final price of fuels is composed of the amount charged by Petrobras at the refineries – which, according to the government, is linked to the international market – plus the federal (PIS/Pasep, Cofins and Cide) and state (ICMS) taxes, in addition to the cost of distribution and resale.

In the case of gasoline, there is also the cost of anhydrous ethanol. In diesel, the incidence of biodiesel. Variations determine how much fuel will cost at the pumps. However, with the devaluation of the real against the dollar, oil products for the Brazilian consumer end up becoming more expensive, since the product is traded worldwide in the US currency.

Readjustments

Earlier this week, the country’s representative said that Petrobras should announce a new readjustment in fuel prices in the next 20 days. On the same date, the state-owned company denied the president and stressed that “no decision has yet been taken” on the matter.

“Petrobras continuously monitors the markets, which includes, among other procedures, the daily analysis of the behavior of our prices in relation to international quotations”, informed the company.

The oil company stressed that it does not anticipate readjustment decisions and that there was no deliberation by the Executive Market and Prices Group (GEMP) on the matter. According to the state-owned company, the readjustments are influenced by the movement of the international oil market and the exchange rate. The company sent a statement to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) to deny President Bolsonaro.

The latest readjustment in the costs of gasoline and diesel sold to distributors was announced last week. Fuel values ​​increased by 7.04% and 9.15%, respectively.

It was the second increase in gasoline prices in October alone, and the 11th in the year. As for diesel, this is the ninth increase in 2021.