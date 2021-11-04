Bolsonaro testifies at the inquiry into attempted interference with the PF | Policy

The Federal Police took the testimony of President Jair Bolsonaro in the inquiry that investigates his alleged attempt to politically interfere in the corporation to shield family members and allies from investigations.

Bolsonaro was heard this Wednesday night (3). Last month, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), determined a 30-day period for the PF to take in person — the president’s testimony.

According to a source interviewed by TV Globo, Bolsonaro answered all the questions.

1 of 1 President Jair Bolsonaro — Photo: Reproduction President Jair Bolsonaro — Photo: Reproduction

The inquiry was opened by the STF in April last year, at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and is based on accusations made by former Justice Minister Sergio Moro. According to Moro, Bolsonaro tried to interfere in the PF’s investigations by demanding the replacement of the head of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro and by exonerating the then director-general of the corporation, Maurício Valeixo, appointed by Moro. Bolsonaro denies having tried to interfere with the corporation.

Sergio Moro has claimed that they are among the evidence that Bolsonaro tried to interfere in the PF messages exchanged by the two in an application and the ministerial meeting of April 22, 2020.