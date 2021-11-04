Botafogo fans suffer to enter Nilton Santos and lose part of the first half; turnstiles are released

fans of Botafogo who went to Nilton Santos this Wednesday for the duel against Confiança found many problems in accessing the stadium. Several alvinegros managed to enter only with the game already in progress.

According to reports, the app Insurance Voucher, which generates the code to pass the turnstiles, presented instability. Long lines formed on the eastern access, and the Military Police ordered to release the turnstiles to avoid further confusion.

For this Wednesday’s game, Botafogo doubled the ticket load and put 9,999 tickets on sale. In addition to the Lower East sector at R$ 60 (R$ 30 to half), the Lower West sector was also opened, with more expensive tickets: R$ 120 (full) and R$ 60 (half).

Confusion at the entrance of Botafogo fans. Many managed to access the stadium after the ball rolled. There are still people coming in, so much so that the stands are still filling up. # trnilton pic.twitter.com/GhPGpQhvuA — Emanuelle Ribeiro (@RRemanuelle) November 3, 2021

The secure voucher app is not working and the fans CANNOT enter the stadium. Imagine when the guys who are drinking try to get in… — Visiting Sector – Pedro Dep (@visiting sector) November 3, 2021