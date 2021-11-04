Brazil has the lowest moving average of deaths by Covid since April 24, 2020 – 11/03/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil reached, this Wednesday (3), the lowest moving average of deaths by Covid since April 24, 2020. The country currently has 225 deaths per day, against 221 daily lost lives recorded on that day 24.

On April 25 of last year, the value has already risen to 242 and continued to rise.

In turn, the moving average of cases had a reduction of 19% compared to the data of 14 days ago and now stands at 9,894 infections per day.

It should be taken into account, however, that the average of the current moment has been affected, in recent days, by the holiday, when data are usually lower due to notification delays in the state health departments.

On Wednesday, the country recorded 186 deaths from Covid and 15,863 cases of the disease. With that, the country reached 608,304 lost lives and 21,834,675 people infected by Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and publish the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Covid-19 vaccination data, also collected by the consortium, were updated in 24 states and the Federal District.

Brazil registered 841,046 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Wednesday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 7,960 first doses and 617,028 second. 2,969 single doses and 213,089 booster doses were also recorded.

Bahia made a major review of the first doses applied and had negative numbers on the day (-111,515). Pará also presented negative data from second doses (-4,428).

According to the Health Department of the State of Bahia, the negative value is explained by an instability in the system that proved to be a failure in accounting for doses on Tuesday (2).

In all, 154,815,346 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil —112,355,049 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizing agent. Added to the single doses of the Janssen vaccine against Covid, there are already 116,887,209 people with a complete vaccination schedule in the country.​

Thus, the country already has 72.58% of the population with the 1st dose and 54.79% of Brazilians with a complete vaccination schedule. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 95.51% and 72.11%.

Even those who completed the vaccination schedule with two doses must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distance, experts say.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles took place in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party), which threatened to withhold data, delayed bulletins about the disease and took information off the air, with the interruption of the dissemination of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​