Brazil Records Moving Average of Covid Deaths Below 250 for 1st Time Since April 2020 | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (3) 186 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 608,304 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 225 –lowest recorded value in more than a year and a half since 24th of april 2020 (when he was in 221). It is the first time since that month that the average is below 250 deaths a day. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -38% and points fall for the third day in a row.

The fall, however, occurs after a extended weekend due to holiday. It is important to evaluate the numbers carefully in this case., as in similar situations in the past there was a drop that was compensated with deaths and cases dammed up in the following days.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Wednesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Thursday (28): 337

Friday (29): 328

Saturday (30): 314

Sunday (31): 311

Monday (1): 296

Tuesday (2): 261

Wednesday (3): 225

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Six states did not register deaths within 24 hours: Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí and Sergipe.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,834,675 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 15,863 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 9,894 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -19% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 608,304

608,304 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 186

186 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 225 (variation in 14 days: -38%)

225 (variation in 14 days: -38%) Total confirmed cases: 21,834,675

21,834,675 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 15,863

15,863 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 9,894 (variation in 14 days: -19%)

On the rise (only 1 state): RN

RN In stability (7 states): PB, PE, SE, SC, SP, RR, RS

PB, PE, SE, SC, SP, RR, RS In fall (18 states and the DF): BA, MA, ES, AL, GO, RO, AP, DF, PI, MT, PA, MS, RJ, AM, TO, MG, PR, CE, AC

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 116.8 million Brazilians have taken the second dose or the single dose of vaccines against Covid and are fully immunized. The data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that 116,887,209 people received the doses, a number that represents 54.79% of the population.

Those who took the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 154,815,346 people, which represents 72.58% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 8,882,537 people (4.16% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 280,585,092 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -18%

MG: -60%

RJ: -56%

SP: -7%

DF: -34%

GO: -28%

MS: -50%

MT: -38%

AC: -100%

AM: -58%

AP: -33%

PA: -45%

RO: -29%

RR: -14%

TO: -58%

AL: -22%

BA: -16%

EC: -92%

MA: -17%

PB: +13%

PE: +11%

PI: -35%

RN: +18%

SE: 0%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

