Brazil registers 164 deaths and more than 14 thousand cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 h

Brazil registered 164 deaths and 14,661 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

According to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), this Wednesday (3), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 222 and 9,945, respectively.

With the update, the country has a total of 608,235 deaths and 21,835,785 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

New antibody neutralizes coronavirus

Scientists in the United States have discovered a new antibody capable of reducing infection caused by several types of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2, responsible for Covid-19. The study conducted by researchers at Duke University and the University of North Carolina was published in the scientific journal Science Translational Medicine. Read more.

Fall in the number of deaths

The city of São Paulo registered a death by Covid-19 on October 30 and 31 and November 1, informed this Wednesday (3) the city of São Paulo. On Tuesday (2), the city recorded two deaths from the disease. The data are from Sivep-Gripe, which surveys cases and deaths by Covid-19 across the country and by states. Read more.

The government of the state of São Paulo announced on Wednesday that deaths by Covid-19 in the state fell by about 93% compared to April 2021, reaching 62 deaths the day before, November 2 – on April 1 , the number was 890 deaths from the disease. Read more.

use of masks

The government of the state of São Paulo may allow the use of masks in open places on December 1st. The information was given during a press conference on Wednesday and depends on indicators of the pandemic and the progress of vaccination against Covid-19. Read more.

Purchase of vaccines for 2022

The impasse around the PEC dos Precatório in Congress has blocked the purchase of batches of vaccines against Covid-19 for 2022. With less than two months to go before the end of the year, the Ministry of Health has not signed a contract for the acquisition of 100 million of doses from Pfizer for next year. Read more.

WHO recommends emergency use of Covaxin

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday recommended the emergency use of the Covid-19 Covaxin vaccine, developed by the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech. Read more.

The immunizing agent is eighth on the list of Covid-19 vaccines that the WHO authorizes emergency use since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Read more.

SP will ask Anvisa for authorization to vaccinate children from 5 to 11 years old

The government of the state of São Paulo today sends a letter requesting authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for the release and start of vaccination against Covid-19 for children from 5 to 11 years old. Read more.