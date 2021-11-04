Brigitte Bardot fined around 20,000 euros for racist insults

French actress Brigitte Bardot, 87, is expected to pay a fine of around R$ 128,000 reais (€20,000) after being convicted in a court in Saint-Denis on Wednesday for racist insults to residents of the French island of Réunion , located in the Indian Ocean.

Convicted for complicity, the actress’s press advisor, Bruno Jacquelin, must also pay the sum of around R$ 25,000.

In a letter sent in 2019 to the government of the island of Reunion, she compared the location to “Devil’s Island, whose population is “degenerate still imbued with the barbaric traditions of its roots”. The purpose of the letter, according to the actress, was to denounce alleged practices of mistreatment of animals. She reported that they were being “wounded, poisoned and amputated” and cited that it was common to use dogs or cats as bait for shark fishing, as well as “decapitating goats and goats at indigenous festivals.”

“Everything has reminiscences of cannibalism from centuries past. (…) I’m ashamed of this island, of the savagery that still reigns there,” wrote the former French film star, who since 1973 has dedicated his life to the animal cause.

The insults provoked great indignation on the island. Annick Girardin, at the time the French Minister for the Overseas Territories, sent an open letter to Bardot in which he said that “racism is not an opinion, it is a crime”.

The defense attorney argued that “animal defense is Brigitte Bardot’s life” and that animal suffering is a reality in the French department.

Several French associations fighting racism and discrimination, the human rights league and Hindu religious associations and groups, in particular, have filed a criminal complaint against Bardot. The former actress has apologized, justifying her anger at what she considers to be the “tragic fate” of the island’s animals.