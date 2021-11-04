Britney Spears accuses mother on web and post is deleted: ‘She ruined my life’ | celebrities



Britney and her mother, Lynne Spears – Reproduction

Britney and her mother, Lynne Spears

reproduction

Published 11/03/2021 4:08 PM

São Paulo – The Spears family drama had a new episode. This Tuesday, Britney Spears reportedly confronted her parents through a post on her Instagram. However, the post was later deleted.

After the end of guardianship, which lasted about 13 years, the pop diva has increasingly revealed the backstage of family drama. In the post in question, Britney accuses her mother of being the mind behind the guardianship.

Britney shared an image that said, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent, smiling woman.” In the caption, the singer vented. “The moment I smiled and realized I haven’t done this in a long time! My mom gets so worried and says I’m acting weird. Asks ‘what’s wrong with you?’ .pleased to finally meet you!”

Then the pop diva celebrated the end of guardianship. “Before I go any further, forgive me in advance. It’s been 13 years and I’m rusty. Before it was a family thing, but now it’s not anymore. I was born today because I started smiling. So thank you for getting out of my life and mostly to allow myself to live. Is it mean? Yes. But I do it with 100% certainty.”