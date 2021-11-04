Brock, Sóbis and Bruno José test positive for Covid and are out of the decision at Cruzeiro – Rádio Itatiaia

Bruno José is one of the athletes with Covid-19 who will not face Londrina

ABSTRACT

Cruzeiro should have three important casualties for the decision against Londrina, this Wednesday (5), at 21:30, in Paraná. Defender Eduardo Brock and forwards Bruno José and Rafael Sóbis tested positive for Covid-19 and could stay out of the match at the Café stadium, for the 33rd round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

The information of the positive testing of the trio, which is already in isolation, was confirmed by the report. There is a possibility that the result was a “false negative”, so the test will be repeated soon on the athletes.

The three also, if they are even with Covid-19, would also embezzle Raposa in the match against Brusque, next Tuesday (9), duel scheduled for Independência, at 21:30. Another very important game for celestial pretensions in Serie B.

Options for Luxembourg

For the vacancy of Eduardo Brock, coach Luxemburgo has Ramon and Rhodolfo at his disposal. In addition to the pair, Joseph is an option.

In attack, Vitor Leque returns after serving punishment and is the one who can get Bruno José’s vacancy.