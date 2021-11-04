Bruna Marquezine Apologizes After Criticism for Nurse Costume

posted on 11/4/2021 9:47 AM / updated on 11/4/2021 9:47 AM



(credit: Bruna Marquezine (photo: Reproduction/Twitter))

Actress Bruna Marquezine spoke on social media after being criticized by the Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo (Coren/SP) for dressing up as a nurse for Halloween. The council pointed out that “nurse fantasies devalue nursing professionalism”.

In a note, the artist stated that, at no time, did she use fantasy as a sign of disrespect: “To all nursing professionals, I emphasize here my full respect for the category. I see them as a hero. It would never be my intention to cause any devaluation to the category. class in choosing a Halloween costume”.

“This fight is also legitimate and I personally fight for women to have freedom and respect in all environments and in all their professional and personal choices. I regret that I did not know about this topic before, but that this discussion truly serves as an opportunity to learning and transformation,” he continued. Bruna also stated that she will use this situation to alert other people so that this can be avoided.

“As an artist and consequently a public person, I have full knowledge of my reach and power of influence, however, I invite the competent bodies to a deep, and not personal, reflection on the pornographic industry, structural machismo and the culture of rape is at the very heart of the sexualization and eroticization of women in any of the professions,” he concluded.