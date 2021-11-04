Bruna Marquezine Apologizes for Halloween Costume After Nursing Council Criticism: ‘Sorry’ | Pop & Art

Bruna Marquezine responded to the criticism made by the Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo (Coren-SP) for wearing a nurse costume to a Halloween party.

“To all nursing professionals, I emphasize here my full respect for the category. I see them as a hero. It would never be my intention to cause any devaluation to the class when choosing a Halloween costume,” said the actress in her social media profile.

“I regret not having been aware of this topic before, but that this discussion truly serves as an opportunity for learning and transformation.”

“I invite the competent bodies to reflect deeply, rather than personally, on how the pornography industry, structural machismo, and the rape culture are at the very heart of the sexualization and eroticization of women in any of the professions,” he concluded.

The agency issued a note, on Tuesday (2), on the subject. “It is unacceptable that the nurse’s costume, used in carnivals, halloween parties and satires continues to be tolerated by society, especially by opinion makers”, says the note. Read the full below.

HALLOWEEN: Juliette wins best fantasy poll; Sabrina Sato and Anitta complete the top 3

“We vehemently repudiate this conduct, as it encourages the sexualization of a category that has struggled for decades for appreciation and respect.” The post with the pink production was made in the actress’ Stories, but they are no longer available.

2 out of 2 Juliette took best Halloween 2021 costume; Anitta and Sabrina took 2nd and 3rd places, respectively — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Juliette took it as best costume of Halloween 2021; Anitta and Sabrina took 2nd and 3rd places, respectively — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Brazilian and international artists took advantage of the Halloween weekend to make great productions for parties and events.

Juliette did a scary make-up and won the g1 poll for best costume this Halloween.

Sabrina Sato’s eccentric look was in 2nd place, and Anitta’s homage to Britney Spears was the third most voted.

Besides them, Lil Nas X, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and Lizzo dared in costumes to celebrate the traditional holiday in the United States. See the top 10 here.

Read the full note from Coren-SP:

Nurse costumes devalue nursing professionalism

Nursing is a profession that requires technical knowledge, years of study and a lot of commitment and dedication in their daily lives. Furthermore, as it is a predominantly female category, with more than 80% women, it suffers the impacts of gender inequalities, which include episodes of violence and harassment.

For these and many other reasons, it is unacceptable that the nurse’s costume, used in carnivals, halloween parties and satires, continues to be tolerated by society, especially by opinion makers.

The theme has been the target of interventions by Coren-SP on several occasions, such as the episode in which actresses Giovanna Ewbank and Ingrid Guimarães humbly portrayed themselves for having appropriated the image of the profession with a sexual connotation. We came across the recent Halloween celebrations with actress @brunamarquezine Bruna Marquezine dressed up as what the media called a “sexy nurse”. Also with posts by influencers such as Cátia Damasceno, who made a poll for followers to choose about the cat woman costume or “very sexy nurse; and Thais Massa who dressed up as such.

We vehemently repudiate this conduct, as it encourages the sexualization of a category that has struggled for decades for appreciation and respect. They are workers who face successive workdays, at home and in their professional routine, and who do not deserve or should be stereotyped in this way.