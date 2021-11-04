Bruna Marquezine causes controversy with Halloween costume

Bruna Marquezine dressed up as a nurse on Halloween and caused controversy on social media. The Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo (Coren-SP) even issued a repudiation note to the attitude of the actress, who is in Maldives, from Netflix.

According to the regulatory body, the costume, called “sexy nurse”, devalues ​​“nursing professionalism”.

“It is unacceptable that the nurse’s costume, used in carnivals, Halloween parties and satires, continues to be tolerated by society, especially by opinion makers”, declared Coren-SP.

“Coren-SP defends that all humor and fun are valid as long as they do not harm or cause any negative impact on the lives of others. That is why she makes an appeal to society and opinion makers: respect and value women in nursing”, continues the statement.

So far, Bruna Marquezine has not commented on the criticisms of the São Paulo nursing agency. She erased the photos with the costume.

See the release from Coren-SP, in full, below.

Maldives with Bruna Marquezine on Netflix

Maldives tells the story of Liz (Bruna Marquezine), a girl from Goiás who moves to Rio de Janeiro to investigate the mysterious death of her mother, who died in a fire.

In addition to Marquezine and Manu Gavassi, the cast of the Netflix series also features Carol Castro, Klebber Toledo, Sheron Menezzes, Guilherme Winter, Vanessa Gerbelli, among others.

As mentioned earlier, Maldives is expected to hit Netflix only in 2022.