Bruna Marquezine dresses up as a ‘sexy nurse’ and is heavily criticized

Bruna Marquezine was heavily criticized on social media after posting a photo in which appears dressed as a nurse on Halloween. In addition to receiving messages from internet users, she was also alerted by the Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo (Coren-SP), which highlighted how “nurse fantasies devalue nursing professionalism”.

“Nurse fantasies devalue nursing professionalism. Nursing is a profession that requires technical knowledge, years of study and a lot of commitment and dedication in their daily lives. Furthermore, as it is a predominantly female category, with more than 80% women, it suffers from the impacts of gender inequalities. Which includes episodes of violence and harassment. For these and many other reasons, it is unacceptable that the nurse’s costume, used in carnivals, halloween parties and satires continues to be tolerated by society. Mainly by opinion makers.”, started the note.

Other actresses who have dressed up as nurses

The statement released by the council also recalled, other actresses like Giovanna Ewbank and Ingrid Guimarães, who have even dressed up as a nurse in a video in the past.

“The theme has already been the target of interventions by Coren-SP several times. As in the episode in which actresses Giovanna Ewbank and Ingrid Guimarães humbly portrayed themselves for having appropriated the image of the profession with a sexual connotation. We came across recent Halloween celebrations with actress Bruna Marquezine dressed as what the media called a “sexy nurse”. Also with posts by influencers like Cátia Damasceno, who made a poll for followers to choose about the fantasy of a cat woman or “very sexy nurse. And Thais Massa who dressed up as such.”, continued.

“Respect nursing women”

Finally, the note released by Coren-SP he repudiated this type of sexualization created around the nursing professional and asked for respect.

“We vehemently repudiate this conduct. Because it encourages the sexualization of a category that has struggled for decades for appreciation and respect. They are workers who face successive work shifts. In their homes and in their daily work. And that they don’t deserve or should be stereotyped that way. Coren-SP defends that all humor and fun are valid, as long as they do not harm or cause any negative impact on the lives of others. That is why she appeals to society and opinion makers: respect and value women in nursing.”, finished.

divided opinions

On her social networks, Bruna Marquezine quickly deleted the photo from her Instagram Stories, Nonetheless, has not yet commented on what happened. Nonetheless, the situation divided opinions among internet users.

Some defended the actress: “What difficult times… When everything is criticized, judged and controversial… It’s tense to live with this world of today”, said one person. “My people, what a situation!!! Until that? In a few days, even breathing is offensive”, pointed another.

Others criticized her: “I want to be respected as a professional, a fantasy does not represent me….the valuation of nursing, already….”, wrote an Internet user. “So she’s full of feminism… But she ends up using a nurse’s costume… Little do you know how much we already suffer with so much sexualization of our profession… A nurse is not an actress. less faces and mouths, Mrs. Bruna Marquizine.”, stated another.