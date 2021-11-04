Bruna Marquezine manifests after nurse costume on Halloween

Bruna Marquezine spoke out after criticism suffered over her nurse costume during Halloween. Coren-SP (Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo) repudiated the attitude in an official statement.

To all nursing professionals, I emphasize here my full respect for the category. I see them as heroines. It would never be my intention to cause any devaluation to the class in choosing a Halloween costume. This fight is also legitimate and I personally fight for women to have freedom and respect in all environments and in all their professional and personal choices.

Bruna Marquezine

The 26-year-old actress wanted the discussion to serve as an “opportunity” for learning for those who accompanied the demonstration. “I regret that I didn’t know about this topic before,” he said in a Twitter post.

As an artist and therefore a public person, I have full knowledge of my reach and power of influence. I invite the competent bodies to reflect deeply, not personally, on how the pornography industry, structural machismo, and the rape culture are at the very heart of the sexualization and eroticization of women in any of the professions.

Bruna Marquezine

The statement issued by Coren-SP yesterday repudiated attitudes such as Marquezine’s, which, in the view of the regulatory body, “devalue nursing professionalism”.

“It is unacceptable that the nurse’s costume, used in carnivals, Halloween parties and satires, continues to be tolerated by society, especially by opinion makers”, says the text published on the organization’s social networks.

Before sharing a position, Bruna Marquezine questioned the agency’s statements on social media. She questioned whether she was being threatened after Coren-SP said it expected a retraction to “avoid a lawsuit”.

The photos with the controversial costumes shared in Bruna’s Stories on Instagram were deleted after the reviews.