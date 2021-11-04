Bruna Marquezine publishes indirect after controversy with fantasy | famous

Actress Bruna Marquezine is at the center of a controversy after she appeared dressed as a nurse for her Halloween party. The famous woman was accused of sexualizing health professionals and was detonated on social networks. This Wednesday (03), while many people were waiting for a position from the famous woman, she shared a sentence, which revealed a lot about what she is thinking about the subject.

in your account of Twitter, with almost 10 million followers, the artist vented in an indirect way about the controversy, sharing a tweet by journalist Laís Gomes. The famous did not use her words, but it was clear that she felt shaken by all the accusations and the “cancellation” for wearing a costume for Halloween, which was widely celebrated this year in Brazil, by several famous and influencers.

“Calada may even win in the end, but it’s every anxiety crisis that goes through in the process…”, said the publication shared by Bruna Marquezine. “Calada wins” is a catchphrase by Rico Melquiades, who is confined to A Fazenda 13. Inside the house, every time he feels confronted, he says this phrase. With this hint, the fans of Manu Gavassi’s friend showed support there.

“Those who see close up don’t see run”, observed a follower. “It puts anxiety in it, see”, lamented another fan. “Do not even talk about it! It’s every mini infarction”, commented another. “Not always being silent wins, it often complicates”, advised another internet user. “Sexualizing nurses? Will you pay toll? The monsters that the media and leftists have created are getting out of hand.” criticized a user of the social network.

Nursing Council criticizes Bruna Marquezine

Not only internet users, but the São Paulo Regional Nursing Council itself (Coren-SP), criticized Bruna Marquezine for choosing a costume. According to professionals, the way the actress characterized herself for Halloween helps to “devalue the profession”. In a note, they repudiated the attitude of the former global.

“Nursing is a profession that requires technical knowledge, years of study and a lot of commitment and dedication in their daily lives. In addition, as it is a predominantly female category, with more than 80% of women, it suffers the impacts of gender inequalities, which include episodes of violence and harassment”, started.

To complete, the council highlighted that fantasy treats the profession in a satirical way. “For these and many other reasons, it is unacceptable that the nurse’s costume, used in carnivals, halloween parties and satires continues to be tolerated by society, especially by opinion makers”, read the note.