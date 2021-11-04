Bruna Marquezine speaks out about controversy with Halloween costume

Bruna Marquezine found herself involved in the center of a controversy this week when the Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo (Coren-SP) issued a statement criticizing the costume chosen by the girl to enjoy Halloween: sexy nurse. Yesterday (03), the actress used her Twitter profile to comment on the matter.

“To all nursing professionals, I emphasize here my full respect for the category“, he wrote Bruna. Check out the full statement below:

“As an artist and therefore a public person, I have full knowledge of my reach and power of influence, however I invite the competent bodies, to a deep, and not personal, reflection on how the pornographic industry, structural machismo and rape culture are the true core of the sexualization and eroticization of women in any of the professions“, pointed out Bruna.

Yesterday afternoon, before Bruna to officially pronounce on the case, the Coren issued another note, this time stating that if the actress did not publicly recant, the agency would file a lawsuit. “What may seem like a harmless gesture, in fact, contributes to eroticize the image of a profession that has historically suffered from harassment, violence and psychological abuse of all kinds..”

O Cofen even said that fantasy can cause “disastrous effects” and considered the use of clothing “inadmissible in a misogynist, sexist and violent country like Brazil” because “contributes to eroticize the image of a profession that has historically suffered from harassment, violence and psychological abuse of all kinds“. Check out the original post below: