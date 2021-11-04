Bruna Marquezine speaks out after criticism for nurse costume on Halloween

Actress Bruna Marquezine publicly portrays herself after being criticized by the São Paulo Regional Nursing Council

Bruna Marquezine (26) used their social networks to talk about the latest events involving their name.

Last Wednesday night, the actress spoke after being criticized by the São Paulo Regional Council of Nursing (COREN-SP) for wearing a nurse’s costume during Halloween, celebrated on October 31, at the last end of week.

On her Twitter, the artist highlighted her respect for health professionals.

See Bruna’s statement:

“To all nursing professionals, I emphasize here my full respect for the category. I see them

like heroines. It would never be my intention to cause any devaluation to the class in choosing a Halloween costume.

This fight is also legitimate and I personally fight for women to have freedom and respect in all environments and in all their professional and personal choices. I regret that I did not know about this topic before, but that this discussion truly serves as an opportunity for learning and transformation.

As an artist and therefore a public person, I have full knowledge of my reach and power of influence, however I invite the competent bodies, to a deep, and not personal, reflection on how the pornographic industry, structural machismo and rape culture are the the real core of the sexualization and eroticization of women in any of the professions”.

Bruna Marquezine displays costume for Halloween

In addition to appearing dressed as a nurse, Bruna Marquezine also bet on a little witch during the Halloween celebrations. The artist appeared with long hair, long nails and a transparent look on the web.

Check out:





