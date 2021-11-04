Bruna Marquezine Speaks Out After Halloween Costume Criticism – Trends

Bruna Marquezine criticized by Coren-SP for dressing up as a nurse (photo: Reproduo/Twitter/Montagem)

Bruna Marquezine



broke the silence and spoke on social networks late this Wednesday (11/03) after being criticized by



So Paulo Regional Council of Nursing



(



Coren-SP



) for dressing up as a nurse for the



halloween



.

The actress wore a bold latex look on her body for a party celebrated this past weekend.

The artist reinforced in a note that she has full respect for the category and revealed that she was unaware of the struggle of the professionals so that the profession was not eroticized through fantasies.

“To all nursing professionals here I emphasize my full respect for the category. I see them as heroes. It would never be my intention to cause any devaluation of class when choosing a Halloween costume,” she began.

“This fight is also legitimate and I personally fight for women to have freedom and respect in all environments and in all their professional and personal choices. I regret that I did not know about this topic before, but may this discussion truly serve as a learning opportunity and transformation,” he said.

“As an artist and therefore a public person, I have full knowledge of my reach and power of influence, however I invite the competent bodies, to a deep reflection, and not personally, on how the pornographic industry, structural machismo and the culture of rape are the real core of the sexualization and eroticization of women in any of the professions”. Bruna Marquezine

Check it below:

Before sharing a placement,



Bruna



came to question the request of the organ in the



Twitter



. She asked if she was being threatened after the



Coren-SP



say I expected a retraction. “In view of the disastrous effects that this type of attitude can stimulate, Cofen expects her to withdraw, to avoid a judicial action,” the council stated. “Is this a threat?”



Marquezine



, then made his statement on social networks.

See below:

After the controversy, the records of the costume used by the actress, which had been posted on the



stories



of social networks, have been deleted.