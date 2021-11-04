Bruna Marquezine talks about controversial fantasy: ‘Battle for women to have freedom and respect’ | celebrities



Bruna Marquezine criticized for wearing sexy nurse costume on Halloween – Reproduction Internet

Posted 04/11/2021 07:51 | Updated 11/04/2021 07:53

Rio – Bruna Marquezine, 26, used social media to talk about her controversial choice of costume for Halloween. The actress wore a sexy nurse outfit and the Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo (Coren-SP) repudiated the attitude in an official statement. Bruna guaranteed that she has full respect for the category and that she was unaware of the struggle of the professionals so that the profession was not eroticized through fantasies.

“To all nursing professionals here I emphasize my full respect for the category. I see them as heroes. It would never be my intention to cause any devaluation to the class when choosing a Halloween costume. This fight is also legitimate and I personally fight for women have freedom and respect in all environments and in all their professional and personal choices,” began the actress.

“I regret that I didn’t know about this topic before. As an artist and therefore a public person, I have full knowledge of my reach and power of influence. I invite the competent bodies to reflect deeply, and not personally, on how the pornographic industry, the Structural machismo and the rape culture are the real core of the sexualization and eroticization of women in any of the professions,” she added.

Before making her statement on the subject, Bruna Marquezine even questioned the agency’s request for a retreatment. “In view of the disastrous effects that this type of attitude can stimulate, Cofen expects her to withdraw, to avoid a lawsuit,” said the Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen). “Is that a threat?” replied the actress, who then made her statement.

In Coren-SP’s view, costumes like the one Bruna wore on Halloween “devalue nursing professionalism”. “It is unacceptable that the nurse’s costume, used in carnivals, Halloween parties and satires, continues to be tolerated by society, especially by opinion makers,” the agency said in a statement.