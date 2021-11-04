By 312 votes to 144, the Chamber approves in the first round the basic text of the PEC dos Precatórios | Policy

By 312 votes to 144, the Chamber of Deputies approved early this Thursday (4), in the first round, the basic text of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório.

The proposal received only four more votes than necessary (308) to pass an amendment to the Constitution.

“We had an important 25 votes from opposition parties, from the PSB and PDT”, stated the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), defender and sponsor of the proposal.

The PEC is the government’s main bet to make the Auxílio Brasil social program feasible — announced by the government to succeed Bolsa Família.

The proposal postpones the payment of precatório (government debts already recognized by the Justice), in order to make it feasible to grant at least R$400 monthly to the beneficiaries of the new program in the 2022 election year.

Parliamentarians still need to vote on the so-called highlights (specific suggestions for changing the main text) and the second round. According to Arthur Lira, this should happen this Thursday or Tuesday (9).

If approved in the second round, the text will go to the Senate, where it will also need approval in two rounds.

One of the most controversial points in the text is the flexibility in the payment of precatory orders from the former Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching (Fundef) — the current Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valorization of Education Professionals ( Fundeb).

The estimate is that the Union’s debt with Fundef for next year is around R$ 16 billion. Part of these resources would be destined to teachers, in the form of allowances.

In order to make the voting possible this Wednesday (3), mainly from the opposition, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Motta articulated a change to split, in three installments, the debts to Fundef — 40% in 2022, 30% in 2023 and 30% in 2024.

The change in the text convinced the PDT, an opposition party that has 24 deputies, to guide the vote in favor of the matter. But the executive director of the Independent Fiscal Institute (IFI), Felipe Salto, called the change “a vicar’s tale”.

“Fundef is prioritized in the PEC (three installments, the first being 40%), yes, but there is a queue to be respected and there is a limit being established by the same PEC. If any deputy was touched by this argument, here is this one information”, wrote on a social network.

The change in the report is seen by some parliamentarians as a maneuver in the regulations, since, according to them, it was no longer possible to make changes on the merits at this stage of the process. However, in an interview on Wednesday (3), Lira maintained that the change is regimental.

“We don’t do anything anti-regimental,” he said. “Until the beginning of the vote, the rapporteur may present [emendas]. If not, we wouldn’t be doing it,” said the president of the Chamber.

Throughout the day, Lira had to face the difficulty of reaching a high quorum for the analysis of the matter.

To ensure a significant number of deputies in the plenary, Lira waited until early evening to start voting.

In addition, an act of the Board of Directors allowed the vote of deputies who were on official mission, to allow the participation of those who participate in COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

As this is an amendment to the Constitution, at least 308 votes are required to approve the matter. Thus, controversial votes, in general, depend on a large number of deputies in the House to ensure approval.

This is the second week since the Chamber resumed in-person voting, which requires the presence of congressmen up to Brasília.

Before, due to the pandemic, deputies could vote through a remote system, directly from the states. Last week, the PEC dos Precatórios left the agenda due to the low quorum and lack of consensus.

The government estimate is that the PEC will open a space in the 2022 Budget of BRL 91.6 billion, of which:

BRL 44.6 billion arising from the limit to be stipulated for the payment of judicial debts of the federal government (precatório);

arising from the limit to be stipulated for the payment of judicial debts of the federal government (precatório); BRL 47 billion generated by the change in the expenditure ceiling correction factor, included in the same PEC.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the money will be used to:

Auxílio Brasil, which should take around R$ 50 billion from this budgetary slack;

adjustment of benefits linked to the minimum wage;

elevation of other mandatory expenses;

vaccination expenses against Covid;

linkages of the ceiling to other powers and sub-ceilings.

In the assessment of Congress technicians and opposition deputies, the space opened by the PEC should also incorporate resources for parliamentarians in the next year, such as the payment of rapporteur amendments, criticized for the lack of transparency and parity among congressmen, and for the electoral fund. The value can reach more than BRL 20 billion.

The exact division of the space freed up by the proposal in the spending ceiling will only be defined in the 2022 Budget vote.

The report presented by Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) alters the rule for correcting the spending ceiling, a rule whereby, from one year to another, government expenditure cannot increase more than the variation in inflation in the period.

Currently, the formula to correct the spending ceiling considers inflation measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) calculated between July of one year and June of the following year.

The choice of this period is justified because it is the data available in the months of August, when the government needs to send Congress the draft Budget for the following year.

With the change proposed by the PEC, the IPCA used to correct the ceiling becomes the index accumulated between January and December.

The proposed rule, according to Congress technicians, is “totally casuistry”—that is, it was designed only to allow for extra spending next year.

From 2023 onwards, there is no guarantee that the January-December calculation will be any better than the current model. In other words, the change in the counting period could cause a tightening in the federal budgets in the following years.

This change in calculation also affects the payment of court orders, as the PEC limits the increase in these expenses by the same rate. According to the text, the proposed limit is the amount paid in court orders in 2016, the year of approval of the spending ceiling, corrected for inflation.

If approved later this year, the PEC has already recalculated the 2021 spending ceiling and has the potential to expand the space within this year’s spending ceiling by R$15 billion.

According to Congress technicians, the open space this year would be more than R$30 billion. However, the report limits this adjustment to R$ 15 billion.

The amount would be enough to pay expenses with vaccination against Covid and an expansion in Auxílio Brasil later this year — the two expenses would reach approximately R$ 12 billion.

The report itself provides that this balance should be used exclusively for expenses related to vaccination against Covid or “related to emergency and temporary actions of a socioeconomic nature” – a description in which Auxílio Brasil fits.

In the assessment of technicians, this device may resolve a gap in resources for vaccination in the coming year.

As the government submitted the 2022 Budget project without a budget forecast for immunization agents, the measure would be a way to guarantee the amounts still in 2021.