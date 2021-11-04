C-160 plane flying to UN ends in flames upon landing in Somalia





This Wednesday, November 3, a civilian cargo plane was consumed by flames after landing at the airport in the city of Dolow, in Gedo province, southern Somalia.

According to the Al-Ain portal, local media reports that the Transporter Allianz (Transall) C-160 plane left Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, this morning carrying cargo, including equipment for the Organization’s World Food Program of the United Nations (UN).

Reports indicate that the plane caught fire after landing on the main runway at Dolow Airport, but only after the crew left.

Also according to local media, airports in the Somali provinces suffer from a lack of fire engines, which helped to burn down the plane completely.





No injuries have been reported so far and there are still no reports indicating what would have happened on landing to result in the fire. Local authorities have not yet commented on what happened.

According to journalist Harun Maruf, the C-160 is registered under the registration EY-360. According to the Aviation Safety Network, this is the aircraft part number F-233, produced in 1985.

BREAKING: A C-160 cargo plane catches fire while at runway at Dolow town airfield, reports. The plane caught fire shortly after landing at the dusty airstrip. Plane, registration EY-360 waa carrying cargo from Mogadishu to Dolow, Gedo region. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/enRu9NbM0t — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) November 3, 2021



