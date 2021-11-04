Caboclo allies with Coronel Nunes and tries to change the president of the CBF, which he ignores – 11/03/2021

Rogério Caboclo found an ally in an attempt to shake up the CBF’s political scene: Colonel Nunes. Removed from football after being punished by the Ethics Committee for moral and sexual harassment against an employee, the manager believes he has the right to nominate the figure to occupy the command seat of Brazilian football.

Caboclo filed today (3) a document at the entity’s headquarters, which was registered at the notary’s office, in which he indicates Nunes to return to the presidency, removing Ednaldo Rodrigues from the position. The Colonel himself is also a signatory to the letter, pledging to assume the position “in an irreversible and irrevocable manner”.

The CBF ignored the movement. According to the organization, “interim president Ednaldo Rodrigues continues to exercise his functions normally”. For the CBF, “Rogério Caboclo is prohibited from participating in any activity related to football for 21 months, by decision of the Brazilian Football Ethics Committee, unanimously endorsed by the General Assembly, formed by the 27 State Football Federations, a decision accepted by the FIFA and extended to the global level. “

Caboclo’s new strategy cites excerpts from the CBF Statute, more specifically in articles 48, 61, 69 (item V) and 72.

The excerpts used indicate that “the Vice-President who is appointed by him will replace the president, in the event of absence, leave or impediment. (…) The President of CBF will be responsible for directing and coordinating the work of the Board, competing him, in addition to the other attributions provided for in these Bylaws and in the sports legislation: to designate, among the Vice-Presidents, his substitute, in his absence, leave or impediment. He will substitute the President within the scope of the Board of Directors, in case of absence, leave or impediment, the Vice-President who is appointed by him. “

If the CBF remains inert, the director’s lawyers intend to take the case to the Brazilian Chamber of Mediation and Arbitration (CBMA), where the appeals involving the CBF are judged.

In June, when Caboclo was temporarily removed, Nunes was the one who took over as president. But he left the position in a decision of his own and also of the other vices of the organization, who nominated Ednaldo Rodrigues for the position since August.

Caboclo’s removal was confirmed by the general assembly of the CBF, made up of the federations, on September 29th. The punishment currently runs until March 2023, one month before the end of the term for which he was elected in 2018 and took office in 2019.

On October 11, Caboclo even made a similar move, sending the CBF a letter nominating a vice president, chosen by him, to be president. The figure in question was Francisco Novelletto, who ultimately withdrew from the movement. Caboclo himself says that the CBF did not send a response to this first measure. And the entity to repeat the posture on this second time.

As he is the target of more allegations of harassment, Caboclo could take one more punishment from the Ethics Committee, which would extrapolate his removal beyond the end of his term. The directors of CBF understand that this would generate a new election, in which only the current vices of the entity can compete.