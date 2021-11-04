Cacau Show will invest R$ 100 million to have a factory in ES

Cacau Show is going to expand the production of chocolates in Brazil starting next year. For this, the company will invest R$ 100 million for the installation of its second factory, which will operate in Linhares, in the North of Espírito Santo. The factory is expected to start operating in January 2022.

By 2030, investments should reach R$ 185 million, which includes the purchase of land in the region, in the south of Bahia and in Pará. The forecast is that 210 direct jobs will be generated. However, the company has already carried out the contracts.

According to information from the Department of Science, Technology, Innovation, Professional Education and Economic Development (Sectides), the company is joining the Investment Incentive Program in Espírito Santo (Invest-ES). Within the incentive, the investment forecast is approximately R$67 million.

The Secretary of State for Innovation and Development, Tyago Hoffmann, highlights that the balance of the state economy attracts new investments. “We are a small state, but prosperous and full of opportunities. No wonder we have excellent indicators, such as the National Treasury Grade A, the best assessment of secondary education in the country, in addition to attractive fiscal and tax incentives, legal certainty and good institutional relationship. Under the guidance of Governor Renato Casagrande, we are committed to the work of promoting development in all Espírito Santo regions. For this reason, companies from different segments are interested in coming to the state, establishing themselves and seeking to expand their projects”, he points out.

Cacau Show informs that the choice for the Espírito Santo municipality was because there are already cocoa farms in the locality, in addition to being a strategic region with access to several states. The organization’s intention is to become self-sufficient in the cultivation of the fruit by 2030. The Espírito Santo unit will be the second of the brand, which already has a factory in Itapevi, in the interior of São Paulo.

The expansion, according to Cocoa Show, will represent an increase of 25% in the chocolate manufacturer’s production. In addition, the new unit will also function as a distribution center for the North and Northeast regions.

The mayor of the municipality, Guerino Zanon (MDB), recalled that Linhares is the largest cocoa producer in Brazil. Of the 10,000 tons planted in the state, the municipality is responsible for almost 85% of production, that is, around 8,100 tons.

Chocolate produced by Cocoa Show. The company will invest in a factory in ES. Credit: Cocoa Show/Disclosure

“Linhares is contributing to the generation of jobs and income for Espírito Santo and attracting industries that add value to the products harvested by farmers in Espírito Santo. The companies are industrializing the products grown on our land and no longer taking them as commodities”, he points out.

The negotiation for Cacau Show to establish itself in the North of the State lasted several months. The mayor and two secretaries were at the factory in São Paulo. “They want to increase fruit production here, in addition to functioning as a distribution center. The northern region of Espírito Santo has a strategic location. 70% of the Brazilian GDP passes through here”, emphasizes Zanon.

Currently, Cocoa Show produces 20 thousand tons of chocolates. For this, it consumes 10 thousand tons of cocoa which, after being processed, becomes 8 thousand tons of cocoa mass. The fruit represents 40% of the chocolate produced.