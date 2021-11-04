Cade’s General Superintendence recommends approval for the sale of Oi Móvel, but with restrictions By Reuters

2/2



© Reuters. Oi SA logo in store in São Paulo, Brazil 07/18/2018 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) has recommended that the transaction involving the sale of Oi’s (SA:) mobile assets to TIM (SA:), Claro and Telefônica Brasil (SA:) be approved with the adoption of remedies that mitigate competitive risks.

Oi’s mobile telephony assets – which have been under judicial reorganization since 2016 – were sold in December last year and TIM, Claro and Telefônica Brasil presented a joint offer for their division.

“The analysis carried out by the Superintendence demonstrates that the concentration act has the potential to reduce the incentive for TIM, Claro and Telefônica Brasil to provide this access to other competitors”, stated Cade in a note.

To mitigate competition problems, the Superintendence negotiated an Agreement on Concentration Control (ACC) with the companies, which includes commitments to offer sharing and rental of spectrum acquired from Oi in municipalities with less than 100,000 inhabitants.

The case will now be evaluated by the Court of Cade, responsible for the final decision. The agency will have up to 240 days, extendable for another 90, to complete the judgment of the transaction.

(By Paula Arend Laier)