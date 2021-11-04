CAIXA Are you going to release the withdrawal of Auxílio Brasil? App is used in Bolsa Família

key points Payment of Brazil Aid starts on the 17th;

Policyholders must join Caixa Tem;

Values ​​are readjusted by the federal government.

Federal government releases the dates and payment methods of the Brazil Aid. Last week, the Ministry of Citizenship informed when it will start to pay the new social project. With a value around BRL 200, the population should receive for the Caixa’s digital savings account. Below, follow the details.

After months of debate in an attempt to close his text, the Brazil Aid it looks like it will finally be granted. From day November 17th the vulnerable will receive their tuition around BRL 200 through box has. However, it is necessary to be linked to the program, complying with its rules.

Who will be entitled to Brazil Aid

The project’s target audience is vulnerable people, but with the government’s budget squeeze, not all of this group will be covered. According to Ministry of Citizenship payment will be made to:

Families in extreme poverty (monthly income of up to R$89 per person, according to current government standards)

Families in poverty (monthly income between R$89 and R$178 per person, according to current government standards) with pregnant women or people aged up to 21

Brazil Aid release rules

Within the above requirements, there is still a new screening that requires the subject to:

Have a per capita family income of up to R$89; or

Have a per capita family income of up to R$ 178 (in the case of families that include pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and/or adolescents up to 17 years of age);

Be registered in the CadÚnico;

Have updated data in CadÚnico for at least two years.

Requirements for the release of allowances

The program will feature three base payments and more six income supplements. To have access to all of them, the holder and his dependents must meet new requirements, namely:

Children and teenagers of school age (between 6 and 15 years old) must have at least 85% presence in class;

Young people between 16 and 17 years old, the minimum attendance required is 75%;

Children under 7 years old must have their vaccinations up to date and must attend the health center to monitor and monitor their growth;

Pregnant women must attend prenatal consultations and participate in educational activities offered by the Ministry of Health on breastfeeding and healthy eating;

Health monitoring of women who are 14 to 44 years old.

Amount and payment method

The initial value of the Brazil Aid, promised by Jair Bolsonaro, was from BRL 400 per citizen. However, without enough money, the government reduced payment by 50% at least during your first two months of the grant.

The tuition fees of BRL 200 should be passed on to the digital cashier accounts. The receipt and withdrawal operation will follow the same emergency aid model. This means that the beneficiary must be linked to the platform.

Once connected, just enter your login to do virtual payments, transfers, etc. The withdrawal occurs as follows:

The withdrawal is carried out without a card, so click on the “Enter” button on the ATM keyboard.

Click on the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” button.

Enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button.

Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button.

Choose a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.

Wait for the money to be released.

Check out the Auxílio Brasil calendar for November and December

NIS End November December 1 17/nov 10/10 two Nov 18 13/Dec 3 19/nov 14/Dec 4 22/nov 15/dec 5 23/nov 16/dec 6 24/nov 17/dec 7 25/nov 10/20 8 26/nov 21/Dec 9 29/nov 22/Dec 0 30/nov 23/dec

List of Brazil Aid benefits

Early Childhood Benefit: paid to families with children between zero and 36 months of age;

Family Membership Benefit: paid to families with young people up to 21 years of age;

Overcoming Extreme Poverty Benefit: financial supplement for families that receive benefits, but even so, the per capita family income does not exceed the extreme poverty line;

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: 12 monthly installments paid to Auxílio Brasil beneficiary students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions;

Child Citizen’s Allowance: benefit paid to heads of households who find a job and who do not find a place in day care centers to leave their children aged 0 to 48 months;

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: paid for up to 36 months to family farmers enrolled in the CadÚnico;

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: for Brazil Aid beneficiaries who can prove that they have a formal job;

Transition Compensatory Benefit: paid to current Bolsa Família beneficiaries who lose part of the amount received due to the changes brought about by the new program;

Sports School Allowance: for students between 12 and 17 years old who are members of beneficiary families and who stand out in the Brazilian School Games.

