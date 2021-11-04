CAMPAIGN: Multivaccination continues at health centers until November 15th

The Multivaccination Campaign in Porto Velho was extended until the 15th. Until then, all basic health units in the municipality will be open from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, offering regular vaccinations for children and adolescents up to 15 years of age.

“Unfortunately we didn’t reach the goal of the campaign. This means that we are not covered and protected from the diseases that affect this group. With full vaccination coverage, we will have guaranteed protection in the community”, emphasizes Elizeth Gomes, Immunization manager at the Municipal Health Department (Semusa).

The target audience is children and adolescents under 15 years of age who are not vaccinated or who have incomplete vaccination schedules. The goal is to reduce the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as polio, meningitis and hepatitis.

The City Hall advises parents to take their children, along with the vaccination card, to the health centers, to update the doses that are overdue.

For the Ministry of Health, the campaign’s goal is to increase protection against vaccine-preventable diseases, and prevent the occurrence of outbreaks and hospitalizations, sequelae, rehabilitation treatments and deaths.