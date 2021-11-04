Can I train with muscle pain? Know what’s normal and what’s not – 11/4/2021

In the first days after changing the workout, a common question from students is whether they should train even with muscle pain or if the ideal would be to stay at home and skip physical activity.

When returning to the practice of a physical exercise or starting a new workout, it is very common to feel more fatigued or even feel slight muscle pain, this because the body demands a response time to the new stimulus.

Physical education professional Rodrigo Kenzo explains that in adaptation training, it is common for students to feel late muscle pain, but they must be aware of what is expected and what is not desirable for them to feel in order for it to be a healthy workout.

Delayed muscle pain is characterized as a tolerable pain that appears in the muscles days after training, generally peaking after 48 hours and tending to decrease after 72 hours of exercise. It arises as a result of an inflammatory process that is part of the neuromuscular adaptation process of muscle gain.

However, despite being normal or common, this same pain can indeed lead to lack of neuromuscular control, decreased strength and worsening of the perception of the body in space, so if you do not want to get injured, some precautions are important first. to get excited and keep training day after day!

The body needs time to recover and that’s what guarantees the long-awaited benefits of muscle training. It is during recovery time that your tissues recover and adapt.

Studies report a time between 24 to 72 hours for this recovery. It is also worth emphasizing that the recovery time may vary according to each individual and according to the type of training and stimulus generated. And so, common sense is worth it! If the pain limits your movements, the ideal is to rest for the body to restore the tissues.

Insisting on training in these conditions without giving your body time will not bring benefits, in addition to interrupting the natural recovery process, predisposing you to ligament and joint injuries.

Recovery does not necessarily represent rest, it is possible to accelerate recovery through strategies such as recovery, myofascial release techniques and even moving around!

The movement can, yes, be an ally to the recovery of the body through low intensity exercises. It is worth investing in muscle stretching and warm-up exercises that increase local circulation and facilitate the process of removing metabolites involved in inflammation.

A common mistake happens mainly in people who train without professional guidance. A person unknowingly ends up doing the same exercise every day or doing different exercises, but which work the same muscle groups, which generates a lot of muscle stimulation and little recovery time for the body.

In the case of the gym, you can train, but with care to alternate the muscle groups that are being worked, generating different stimuli and demands on different muscles that allow the recovery of the muscles worked the day before.

Therefore, I reinforce the importance of always training under guidance, focusing on periodization and planning and avoiding doing the same training every day. The health professional will know how to guide the frequency of training and the time needed to restore the physical condition before a new stimulus, significantly reducing the risk of injuries, preventing a condition of overreaching or of overtraining.

Remember that prevention is better than cure. An injury can take you away from training before you can even create a training routine. It’s no use forcing your body, respect your training personal, he is the professional able to prescribe the interval between sets and the training volume. Sleep and eat properly.

Observe the signs of your body, if there is limiting or persistent pain, interrupt your training and seek medical advice to assess whether your condition would be a more severe injury.

Collaboration Rodrigo Kenzo, personal trainer manager at Clínica La Posture and Renata Luri, physiotherapist, PhD in health sciences from Unifesp and partner at Clínica La Posture

References:

Abad, César Cavinato Cal; Ito, Leonardo Takamitsu; Barroso, Renato; Ugrinowitsch, Carlos; Tricoli, Valmor. Effect of classical massage on subjective perception of pain, edema, joint range of motion and maximal strength after exercise-induced delayed muscle pain . Rev. bras. av. sport ; 16(1): 36-40, Jan.-Feb. 2010. graph, tab

Bruusgaard, JC; et al. Myonuclei acquired by overload exercise precedes hypertrophy and are not lost on detraining. 2010.

Dupuy, O., Douzi, W., Theurot, D., Bosquet, L., &Dugué, B. (2018). In the Evidence-Based Approach for Choosing Post-Exercise Recovery Techniques to Reduce Markers of Muscle Damage, Soreness, Fatigue, and Inflammation: A Systematic Review With Meta-Analysis. Frontiers in Physiology, 9, 403.

Gundersen, K. Muscle memory and a new cellular model for muscle atrophy and hypertrophy. Journal of experimental biology. 235-242. 2016. – Liu, Q.; et al. Muscle Memory. J Physiol. for. 775-776. 2011.

Gundersen K , Bruusgaard JC , Egner IM , Eftestol E , Bengtsen M . Muscle memory: virtues of your youth? J. Physiol. 2018

Silva, Luan Pinho Ortiz da; Oliveira, Mariana Fernandes Mendes de; Caputo, Fabrizio. Post-exercise recovery methods / Post-exercise recovery methods. Rev. educ. phys; 24(3): 489-508, Jul.-Sep. 2013.

Snijders T, Aussieker T, Holwerda A, et al. The concept of skeletal muscle memory: Evidence from animal and human studies. Physiological Act. 2020

Seaborne, RA; et al. Human Skeletal Muscle Possesses an Epigenetic Memory of Hypertrophy. Scientific Reports. 8:1898. 2018.